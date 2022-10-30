Carpenter's Column: Prepare thyself for what tomorrow may bring

Anyone who uses the phrase “easy as taking candy from a baby” has never tried taking candy from a baby.—Unknown

I have this theory that chocolate slows down the aging process. ... It may not be true, but do I dare take the chance?—Unknown

My therapist told me the way to achieve true inner peace is to finish what I start. So far, I've finished two bags of M&M's and a chocolate cake. I feel better already.—Dave Barry

Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm ... chocolate.—Homer Simpson

Strength is the capacity to break a chocolate bar in four pieces with your bare hands -- and then eating just one piece.—Judith Viorst

Chocolate is cheaper than therapy and you don't need an appointment.—Unknown

Once in a young lifetime one should be allowed to have as much sweetness as one can possibly want and hold.—Judith Olney

Research tells us 14 out of any 10 individuals likes chocolate.—Sandra Boynton

Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing.—Milton Snavely Hershey (1857–1945), established Hershey Chocolate Co., 1903.

Forget love, I’d rather fall in chocolate.—Unknown

All I really need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.—Lucy Van Pelt in Peanuts, by Charles Schulz

Chocolate doesn't make the world go around, but it sure does make the trip worthwhile.—Anonymous

Once in a while I say, “Go for it,” and I eat chocolate.—Claudia Schiffer

Researchers have discovered that chocolate produces some of the same reactions in the brain as marijuana. The researchers also discovered other similarities between the two, but can’t remember what they are.—Matt Lauer(former NBC Today Show host)

In the beginning, the Lord created chocolate, and he saw that it was good. Then he separated the light from the dark, and it was better.—Unknown

Stress wouldn't be so hard to take if it were chocolate-covered.—Anonymous.

Exercise is a dirty word. Every time I hear it I wash my mouth out with chocolate.—Charles M. Schultz

There are four basic food groups, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate and chocolate truffles.—Unknown

Chocolate is nature's way of making up for Mondays.—Anonymous.

I could give up chocolate but I'm not a quitter.—Unknown

Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.—Jo Brand

There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.—Linda Grayson

If any man has drunk a little too deeply from the cup of physical pleasure; if he has spent too much time at his desk that should have been spent asleep; if his fine spirits have become temporarily dulled; if he finds the air too damp, the minutes too slow, and the atmosphere too heavy to withstand; if he is obsessed by a fixed idea which bars him from any freedom of thought: if he is any of these poor creatures, we say, let him be given a good pint of amber-flavored chocolate ... and marvels will be performed.—Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755-1826)