Carpenter's Column: Please accept in advance my sincere apologies

As a public service during this holiday season, we are pleased to provide you with this party-conduct disclaimer — the Oaf Pass.

Upon arrival, present the Oaf Pass to the host/hostess/spouse’s boss/spouse’s friend/bouncer, with the proviso that any or all behaviors listed below shall not constitute grounds for divorce, charges of trespass, or extradition to another state.

The host/hostess can circle the applicable faux pas and return the completed form to you after the party. If you feel up to it, you can include specific transgressions in a note of apology. However, it’s not required; after all, you warned them.

(Clip here.)

Oaf Pass

Thank you for your kind invitation. The bearer apologizes in advance for all transgressions, real and imagined, that may/will/shall occur during the festivities.

Please direct me to the bar.

Arrival/departure times (Circle all that apply.)

Arrived 2 hours early and watched television until other guests arrived.

Arrived 2 hours late and wondered out loud who ate all the Spam.

Spent the night on the couch/bathroom floor/front lawn.

General (Circle all that apply.)

Gave hostess gift of Colt .45 malt liquor (pre-opened).

Instigated Bunny Hop dance chain.

Challenged hostess to feat of strength.

Jokes (Circle all that apply.)

1-5 offensive jokes.

6-10 offensive jokes.

1 offensive joke told 10 or more times.

Buffet Line (Circle all that apply.)

Wondered aloud when the fresh possum/skunk/dolphin will be served.

Used canapé toothpick to clean teeth/fingernail/ear.

Double-dipped in the guacamole/ ranch dressing/couch cushions.

Spillage (Personal drink on carpet/hardwood floor/hostess.)

1-5 times.

6-10 times.

More than 10.

Spillage (Drinks of Others.)

1-5 times.

6-10 times.

More than 10, during feats of strength.

Public Displays of Affection (Circle all that apply.)

Two or more hugs for everyone.

Two or more outbreaks of tears of joy with accompanying hugs.

Loitered under mistletoe.

Furnishings (Circle all that apply.)

Lampshades worn, two or more.

Chandeliers swung, two or more.

Furniture damaged during feats of strength.

Holiday Toast (Circle all that apply.)

Ribald limerick.

Two or more profane words.

Invitations to meet under mistletoe.

Miscellaneous Offences (Circle all that apply.)

Repeated accusations of flatulence made against beloved pet.

Removal of shirt during feats of strength.

Other _____________.

Thank you for a lovely evening. Please call me a cab.

