Carpenter's Column: Paterfamilias again and again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a few thoughts about this fatherhood gig. The early years, the teen years, those are pretty much covered in the how-to books and the advice columns. Infants are terrifying at first, especially the first one, but you soon learn how to hold the slippery little tyke as you bath him in the sink. Diapers aren’t held in place with safety pins these days, so not much risk of stabbing the baby like it was when I had diaper duty for my little brother. And so on down the road, grade school science projects, middle school drama, high school driving lessons. Graduation. College. College graduation.

And then he falls in love and moves 7,000 miles away.

That’s when it gets tough. All you want is for your child to be happy, healthy and building a life that is rich with meaning. My son is doing that. We’re happy for him and his wife and their two children. He’s not in prison or somewhere on the road.

I’m not complaining. I’m just acknowledging the part nobody talks about when your child is born.

“What an adorable little boy. In about 20 years, he’ll be on his way, so enjoy it while it lasts.”

Wait a minute. Somebody did say that to me. I don’t remember who, but writing it now feels more like an echo than an original thought. I should have taken better notes.