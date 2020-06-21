Carpenter's Column: Paterfamilias again and again

I have a few thoughts about this fatherhood gig. The early years, the teen years, those are pretty much covered in the how-to books and the advice columns. Infants are terrifying at first, especially the first one, but you soon learn how to hold the slippery little tyke as you bath him in the sink. Diapers aren’t held in place with safety pins these days, so not much risk of stabbing the baby like it was when I had diaper duty for my little brother. And so on down the road, grade school science projects, middle school drama, high school driving lessons. Graduation. College. College graduation.
And then he falls in love and moves 7,000 miles away.
That’s when it gets tough. All you want is for your child to be happy, healthy and building a life that is rich with meaning. My son is doing that. We’re happy for him and his wife and their two children. He’s not in prison or somewhere on the road.
I’m not complaining. I’m just acknowledging the part nobody talks about when your child is born.
“What an adorable little boy. In about 20 years, he’ll be on his way, so enjoy it while it lasts.”
Wait a minute. Somebody did say that to me. I don’t remember who, but writing it now feels more like an echo than an original thought. I should have taken better notes.
I suspect it was the same, more or less, for my father. He and I struggled off and on until we were estranged for about 12 years. It was my fault. I was a colossal bonehead with an anvil-sized chip on my shoulder. No way was the door going to hit my fanny on the way out. So, off I went like a pinball played by a drunk with too much time on his hands.
Fortunately, I somehow managed to pull my head out of, well, the place into which I had jammed it for so many years, and my father and I repaired our relationship. We enjoyed a wonderful friendship for the last seven years of his life. He died of a heart attack in 1994, at the age of 67.
I will turn 67 this year. No guarantees, of course, but I’m hopeful that I’ll live longer than he did. There is an abiding synchronicity connecting fathers and sons. On the one hand, I do many things in the same manner as my father did (such as how I gesture with my hands). On the other hand, there are things he did that I don’t want to do. Like dying at age 67. Watch this space.
In the meantime, I can say this for certain — I loved my father and my father loved me. I love my son and my son loves me. How all that braids together is, at best, a hunch; but, somehow, all we can hope for as fathers is to walk the paternal road as well as we can, for as long as we are able.
Happy Father’s Day, dear readers.
