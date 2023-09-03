Cooking with Pepper Spray.

Five tasty and easy-to-follow recipes for people who don’t know what to do with that partially-depleted pepper spray canister. Nutrition facts for each dish help you keep track of what you are eating. 6 pp. (2023. FDA) 789M. Free.

Getting Started as a Private Investigator.

Retired? Tired of daytime TV? Maybe it’s time to consider a career as a private investigator. It’s easy. Here’s how. 2 pp. (2023. FDA) 321M. Free.

War Profiteering Outlook in Brief, 2010-2020.

Here’s the forecast on profiteering opportunities and what will be the most sought-after products. 56 pp. (2023. DOL) 323M. $8.50.

Dim-Mak for Dummies.

Learn the system of deadly strikes to vital acupuncture points at the root of t'ai chi ch'uan. 2 pp. (2023. FDA) 901. Free.

Eavesdropping for Senior Citizens.

If you’ve ever wondered what those kids next door are up to, this is the book for you. Offers tips on placing tiny hidden transmitters, surveillance techniques, cell-phone signal interception. 10 pp. (2022. DEA) 211M. $1.00.

Making Money from Organ Transplants.

Having trouble financing a home purchase? Find out how you can cash in on this lucrative trade. 4 pp. (2023. FDA) 262. $1.00.

The How-to Guide for Firearm Suppressor Patents.

Don’t let the intricacies of patent law prevent you from protecting your silencer design from infringement. This guide shows you the way. (2001. USPO.) 23 pp. 601. Free.

Small Business Guide to Money Laundering DVD.

This interactive DVD expands on the Virtual Small Business Narco-trafficking Workshop CD-ROM and also includes the latest tax law changes that might affect Mom and Pop money-laundering operations. 4 pp. (2023. IRS) 821. $4.25.

Identity Theft: A User’s Guide.

Need to start over and just happen to steal a purse in church? Here’s what to do. 2 pp. (2023. FRB). 1007. Free.

So You Want to be a Bail Enforcer.

Offers a step-by-step plan for finding and applying for bounty hunter jobs. Detailed information on finding openings, understanding vacancy announcements, developing your resume, and more. 24 pp. (2023. DOL). 147M. $3.00.

Conspiracy Theory Outlook Quarterly.

Reviews new theories, conspiracy trends, and more. 1-year subscription, 4 issues. (2021.FBI). 243M. $18.00.

Make Your Own Suit of Armor.

Practical advice on what you should know before you start. Included are seven different chain-mail patterns, including 6-on-2 and double 4-on-1 as well as original patterns. 2 pp. (2005. USDA) 435M. Free.

Selective Assassination as an Instrument of Foreign Policy at a Glance.

This full-color chart displays and briefly describes potential candidates for elimination in support of military and political goals. 42 pp. (2023. CIA) 123M. $2.00.

Let’s Talk Lock Picking.

Helpful tips on how to use everyday kitchen appliances to gain access to locked doors, jewelry cases, safe-deposit boxes. 2 pp. (2023. SEC) 546M. $5.50.

Everything You Wanted to Know About Sphincters.

There are more than fifty in the human body. Who knew? 33 pp. (1987. NIH) 765M. Free.