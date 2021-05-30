Carpenter's Column: One of the Highlights of my day

Like you, I’ll read anything. I assume this comradery among us because you are reading this column. You probably read the instruction manual for new appliances, too.
I recently found myself in a waiting room where, you guessed it, I was waiting for my appointment with my therapist. Nice room, comfortable chairs, but a limited selection of reading material.
I picked up an issue of Highlights. The magazine has been around since I was a kid. As a matter of fact, this year the magazine is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Remarkable. How many magazines have come and gone in that span of time?
In this issue, after finding at least half of the objects hidden in the carnival picture, thank you very much, I read the editor’s message to the reader. Megan Dombrink-Green wrote about “nurturing optimism” in children.
I said to myself, “Self. That’s a wonderful goal, nurturing optimistic children.”
But what about the rest of us? I don’t know about you, but I could use a bit of nurturing of my optimism. If I pick out from the petting zoo picture all the silly things I see, who cares? To what periodical should I subscribe to have my optimism nurtured by a profound editorial purpose? Reader’s Digest? The Saturday Evening Post? Guideposts? They all are optimistic in their content, but who, besides yours truly, subscribes to them these days?
For those of us of a certain age, is any hope of optimism a fool’s errand? After all, as Lilly Tomlin said, “No matter how cynical you get, it’s impossible to keep up.” I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent the last few years trying to keep up. She’s right. You can’t.
So, are we each confined to a tunnel of self-limiting beliefs? The pessimist sees only darkness; the optimist sees the light at the end; the realist sees the train; and the engineer sees three idiots on the track.
How does one nurture optimism, any way?
According to Highlights, “we are thinking about the future and new ways we can support children who find the good in hard times, who learn from and move on from mistakes, and who believe that they can make a difference in the world.”
“Find the good in hard times?” “Learn from and move on from mistakes?” “Make a difference?”
Hold the phone! (How quaint that sounds. Everyone is holding a phone already.)
Haven’t we already been through plenty of hard times? “Mistakes? I’ve made a few. But then again, too few to mention.” I’ve made plenty of mistakes — too many to mention. We tried to make a difference, and look where it got us? Talking to our therapist on a Tuesday afternoon about hard times, mistakes and how we never made a difference.