Carpenter's Column: One of the Highlights of my day

For those of us of a certain age, is any hope of optimism a fool’s errand? After all, as Lilly Tomlin said, “No matter how cynical you get, it’s impossible to keep up.” I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent the last few years trying to keep up. She’s right. You can’t.

So, are we each confined to a tunnel of self-limiting beliefs? The pessimist sees only darkness; the optimist sees the light at the end; the realist sees the train; and the engineer sees three idiots on the track.

How does one nurture optimism, any way?

According to Highlights, “we are thinking about the future and new ways we can support children who find the good in hard times, who learn from and move on from mistakes, and who believe that they can make a difference in the world.”

“Find the good in hard times?” “Learn from and move on from mistakes?” “Make a difference?”

Hold the phone! (How quaint that sounds. Everyone is holding a phone already.)