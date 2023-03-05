My mother and her older sister lived in the same town for 40 years. There they raised children, worked outside the home and outlived their husbands. They talked on the phone at least once almost every day, until my mother passed away 2006. Auntie lived another 10 years and passed away in her mid-90s.

They were reared in poverty during the Great Depression. They and their brother, Harry, the middle child, moved frequently with their parents around Arizona and southern Utah. Their father worked on one CCC construction job after another.

They lived in rough, remote locations under rustic conditions. For several months in the early 1930s, they lived in a tent. Their father was often away for weeks at a time, building roads and bridges. Meanwhile, their mother took care of the children and kept the moveable household together.

Eventually, the economy gradually improved, and they were able to settle in one place for a few years at a time. All three children graduated from the same high school during World War II. Harry joined the army and came home safely. Both the girls married veterans and went their separate ways.

This is all preamble, a shuffling of the cards as I try to articulate what I observed of the relationship of those two women, my mother and her sister, my aunt.

I have expressed elsewhere how I was shaped by being the child of children of the Depression. By what I save — “Good, strong string” — what I value and what I don’t value.

By observing their sisterhood, I learned something about familial love. It is a kind of love that has an edge to it. It is not an edge that slices; it is a blunt edge, hard and real.

Sometimes the sisters didn’t get along. I was never privy to the details, but often money was a word expressed in passing. Whose? What for? I don’t know. The tempest would pass. The phone calls resumed.

They were women with tempers. They were always “put together” when in public, but beneath the hairdos and manicured nails and their feminine demeanor lurked the potential for things to get “hot, hot, hot,” if they were provoked. In the family lore, their mother was renowned for her temper. And both sisters wielded a glare that could stop a stampede.

For them, love and loyalty were synonymous.

They were loyal to each other, to their children, to their husbands. Momma Grizzly loyal. I sometimes thought, really? You’re going to stand by me after this goof-up? Yup. She might smack the glasses off my face when we got home, but she made it clear to everyone that nobody was going to hurt her little Tommy or speak ill of anyone she loved. The same with Auntie.

I think those years of poverty in their childhood, the war years, forged that blunt, hard edge.

Love is loyalty, and loyalty is love.

They might disagree with me, but I’m out of reach now.