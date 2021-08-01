Carpenter's Column: On the southside news beat

Citing his love for “all things Swiss,” amateur yodeler, Shep “Swiss Cheese” Wooley, has gone public about a “notice of violation” handed down by the Home Owner’s Association of Reservoir Tip Ranch Estates.
The order, issued last month, expressly forbids Wooley from practicing his yodeling technique outdoors, or indoors if any windows are open. A spokesperson for the Reservoir Tip HOA, Stef Gneckk, explained.
“Wooley is not a well man. You have no idea what it is like to be pruning a rose bush on a soft summer evening only to be scared speechless by that hollering nut. I almost lopped off my index finger. The guy’s a menace. There he is now.”
Wooley appeared in his front yard wearing his bathrobe and lederhosen. He nibbled on a hunk of Swiss cheese while he watered his flowers. He waved toward Gneckk and smiled warmly.
“Don’t let that cheesy grin fool you,” Gneckk said. “You’ll see.” With that, Gneckk retreated indoors.
In person, Wooley is an unprepossessing man with a pale countenance. His legs and knobby knees glowed a luminous white between his lederhosen and his black socks. He held a hunk of Swiss cheese in his mouth when he shook hands, then held it like an apple as he talked.
“Frankly,” he said, “I was surprised by the notice. I try to be a good neighbor, not too nosy, not too right. I’m just trying to expand my appreciation for cultural diversity. Yodels are sort of like scat singing. A genuine yodel is one without words. It’s not really 'music,' just acoustical signals. Yodels are most often associated with Swiss cowherds communicating with one another and their herds from mountain to mountain. A yodel has sudden alterations of vocal register from a low-pitched chest voice to high falsetto tones sung on vowel sounds. For example.”
He let loose with an ear splitting “AH, OH, OO, AY, EE,” punctuated by the sound of windows and doors slamming shut. Dogs yowled mournfully. Someone nearby let out a Wilhelm Scream.
“I’m working it from the diaphragm, see?” Wooley said, pointing to his solar plexus. “Yodeling isn’t only a Swiss vocal form, you know. African pygmies communicate over distances using a form of yodeling. For that matter, Tarzan’s yell is really a yodel.” Carpenter attempted, with limited success, to duplicate in pitch and timbre Johnny Weissmuller’s famous Tarzan yell. From down the street a string of expletives rose on the breeze.
When asked what he intended to do about the HOA complaint, Wooley said, “The HOA will come around. After all, ethnomusicologists believe the earliest yodels, in addition to means by which goatherds communicated with their flocks, were also endearments the shepherds expressed to their livestock and to the mountains in which they grazed.” He produced a cheesy grin. “My yodeling is an expression of my love for my neighbors.”
He stopped watering his clematis.
“Knock, knock,” Wooley said. He repeated, “Knock, knock!”
“What? Oh. Who’s there?” your reporter replied.
“Little old lady.”
“Little old lady who?”