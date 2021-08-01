Carpenter's Column: On the southside news beat

Citing his love for “all things Swiss,” amateur yodeler, Shep “Swiss Cheese” Wooley, has gone public about a “notice of violation” handed down by the Home Owner’s Association of Reservoir Tip Ranch Estates.

The order, issued last month, expressly forbids Wooley from practicing his yodeling technique outdoors, or indoors if any windows are open. A spokesperson for the Reservoir Tip HOA, Stef Gneckk, explained.

“Wooley is not a well man. You have no idea what it is like to be pruning a rose bush on a soft summer evening only to be scared speechless by that hollering nut. I almost lopped off my index finger. The guy’s a menace. There he is now.”

Wooley appeared in his front yard wearing his bathrobe and lederhosen. He nibbled on a hunk of Swiss cheese while he watered his flowers. He waved toward Gneckk and smiled warmly.

“Don’t let that cheesy grin fool you,” Gneckk said. “You’ll see.” With that, Gneckk retreated indoors.

In person, Wooley is an unprepossessing man with a pale countenance. His legs and knobby knees glowed a luminous white between his lederhosen and his black socks. He held a hunk of Swiss cheese in his mouth when he shook hands, then held it like an apple as he talked.