CARPENTER’S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: Ode to My Truck, by Lester Trout

Carpenters Column

In keeping with my record of assiduous service to the commonweal, and in order to repay a Yahtzee gambling debt, this week I relinquish the ink I usually squander, and yield my privilege to present for the first time a poem by Lester Trout, oldest ex-step-child of my ol’ buddy Lamar. We’re even, dude.

What joy it is to own a truck,

this big o’ thing I haul big things in.

I can’t believe I have such luck

to own this big o’ honking truck.

 ---

You won’t see me in snow get stuck.

No sand or mud or rocks’ll stop me,

and proud I’ll be to sport the muck

I churn up with my big o’ truck.

 ---

See my tires how big and round,

a taller man than I could stand in.

Of course, this means that I have found

I need a boost to leave the ground.

 ---

That’s why I date the girls I do.

I like ‘em strong, I like ‘em stout.

In their cupped hands I place my shoe

and up they lift me straight and true.

 ---

Once inside, I’ll hoist them up

as intimate as I can muster.

When you like ‘em stout and such,

to get them in the cab is tough.

 ---

I tell ‘em, “Babe, why doncha drift

on over ch’ere beside me?”

The least I can do for the lift

is let ‘em snuggle up and shift.

 ---

It ain’t easy this little test

of truck compatibility.

Hugs and kisses and all the rest

don’t count for much at all unless

 ---

she’s got rpms in her heart

and a real good feel for timing.

When I release the clutch and start

us on our way, I’ll know she’s smart —

---

Or not — enough to take along

to tap my thigh and groove to Dwight,

And never shout above his song,

“Baby, your engine light is on!”

