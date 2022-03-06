Carpenter's Column: Ode to My Truck, by Lester Trout

In keeping with my record of assiduous service to the commonweal, and in order to repay a Yahtzee gambling debt, this week I relinquish the ink I usually squander, and yield my privilege to present for the first time a poem by Lester Trout, oldest ex-step-child of my ol’ buddy Lamar. We’re even, dude.
What joy it is to own a truck,
this big o’ thing I haul big things in.
I can’t believe I have such luck
to own this big o’ honking truck.
---
You won’t see me in snow get stuck.
No sand or mud or rocks’ll stop me,
and proud I’ll be to sport the muck
I churn up with my big o’ truck.
---
See my tires how big and round,
a taller man than I could stand in.
Of course, this means that I have found
I need a boost to leave the ground.
---
That’s why I date the girls I do.
I like ‘em strong, I like ‘em stout.
In their cupped hands I place my shoe
and up they lift me straight and true.
---
Once inside, I’ll hoist them up
as intimate as I can muster.
When you like ‘em stout and such,
to get them in the cab is tough.
---
I tell ‘em, “Babe, why doncha drift
on over ch’ere beside me?”
The least I can do for the lift
is let ‘em snuggle up and shift.
---
It ain’t easy this little test
of truck compatibility.
Hugs and kisses and all the rest
don’t count for much at all unless
---
she’s got rpms in her heart
and a real good feel for timing.
When I release the clutch and start
us on our way, I’ll know she’s smart —
---
Or not — enough to take along
to tap my thigh and groove to Dwight,
And never shout above his song,
“Baby, your engine light is on!”