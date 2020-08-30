Carpenter's Column: Not just another day at the beach

What is happening? What am I, what are we to make of this year? It is definitely been a recurring topic in my Hello Kitty diary. At times I’ve wanted to throw away the little key to the lock that secures my deepest thoughts from prying eyes.

What will November bring, besides Tofurkey?

Are we trapped in the Sandpile Effect? Have we reached a point of continuous collapse, a point where perpetual avalanches small and large will define our system?

I don’t think so.

Like finding our way after becoming lost in the wilderness, according to Gonzales, we have to rediscover the first “Rule of Life: Be here now.” The mental map we have relied on to give us the dimensions of the world and all the things therein contained no longer serves us. We are in the process of drawing a new mental map that reflects “now.” And there’s nothing like the scent of a new map.