Carpenter's Column: Not just another day at the beach

Luck is a very thin wire between survival and disaster, and not many people can keep their balance on it. — Hunter S. Thompson
I encountered an interesting concept while reading “Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why,” by Laurence Gonzales (Norton, 2017). It is the Sandpile Effect.
Imagine a trickle of sand, such as you’ve seen in an hourglass, creating a pile of sand. The pile continues to grow and grow, until it collapses. From then on it doesn’t grow any taller or any shorter, it maintains a “steady state of continuous collapse.”
Gonzales uses this image to explain how accidents happen in systems we create, whether it’s a mountain-climbing expedition or a space shuttle launch.
There is a critical boundary separating order from chaos, where the next grain of sand triggers the continuous collapse, “accidents are made up of conditions, judgments, and acts or events that would be inconsequential by themselves. Unless they are coupled in just the right way and with just the right timing, they pass unnoticed.”
The problem is, nobody knows which grain of sand is going to trigger the collapse. It is inevitable, but not predictable.
This “self-organizing behavior” is not programmed by anybody.
So, this concept comes along in my life at a time when I am trying to make sense of my own sense of continuous collapse.
What is happening? What am I, what are we to make of this year? It is definitely been a recurring topic in my Hello Kitty diary. At times I’ve wanted to throw away the little key to the lock that secures my deepest thoughts from prying eyes.
What will November bring, besides Tofurkey?
Are we trapped in the Sandpile Effect? Have we reached a point of continuous collapse, a point where perpetual avalanches small and large will define our system?
I don’t think so.
Like finding our way after becoming lost in the wilderness, according to Gonzales, we have to rediscover the first “Rule of Life: Be here now.” The mental map we have relied on to give us the dimensions of the world and all the things therein contained no longer serves us. We are in the process of drawing a new mental map that reflects “now.” And there’s nothing like the scent of a new map.
A corollary of “Be here now,” is “don’t give up.” Resignation in those who are is fatal. It can sound peculiar to think of our current situation in terms of survival, but I think survival is an apt metaphor. What’s the first thing we should do when we realize we are lost? Stop and think. What do we know? What can we see that is familiar? What’s the plan? There’s a saying in disaster response training: Don’t just do something, stand there. Always good advice.
I highly recommend “Deep Survival.” You might not draw the connection I did, but I guarantee you’ll find the book to be a rich and rewarding reading experience.
