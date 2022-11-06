Carpenter's Column: Nobel prize again eludes Hokey Pokey research

Dr. Hans Hoffmann, the Lefty Horowitz professor of physics at the Biloxi School of Bartending, has again been denied the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Hoffmann has been a member of the BSB physics faculty since 1971, where his research has focused on the role the Hokey Pokey plays in the Grand Unified Field.

“This is yet another huge disappointment for Dr. Hoffmann and for our beloved Biloxi School of Bartending,” said Bill “Jingles” Kaplan, BSB president. “Hoffmann’s stature as a world-class authority on the Hokey Pokey and the Unified Field Theory attracts many post-doctoral students and research scientists to Biloxi. He is a gentle man and an excellent dancer.”

When asked about this latest disappointment in his office overlooking the oil refinery lab on the far side of Cobb Quad, Hoffmann said, “I believe that I deserve one. I have been studying the Hokey Pokey since I first heard the Ram Trio recording of it back in 1949.”

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research of tangled photons. Hoffmann’s reaction was “One of acute gastrointestinal discomfort. I thought it was the jalapenos I’d had with lunch. Then I thought, ‘No, I cannot bear this annual oversight any longer. What is this thing, “entangled photons,” anyway?’” He sent a “scathing postcard” to the Nobel committee and took out a quarter-page ad in the campus newspaper.

When reminded that the Nobel committee has never changed a decision, Dr. Hoffmann said, “Sometimes to you just have to put your right foot in and put your fight foot out.”

Hoffmann’s pursuit of the Nobel Prize in physics began in 1953 as a postgraduate student at the Correspondence Schools, Inc. when he was developing his initial unified theory of small engine repair and beekeeping.

And the Hokey Pokey?

“It was an epiphany, really,” said Hoffmann. “I realized that no matter what you put in, no matter what you put out, if you shake it all about, and you turn yourself around, that’s what it’s all about.”

Forced to work in the shadow of possible copyright infringement because Roy Acuff held the copyright, Hoffmann began applying his Hokey Pokey theorem to automatically predict properties of the sub-atomic particles and the forces that hold these particles. And the universe, together.

Colleagues at BSB claim his work paved the way for physicists’ understanding of how quarks — the smallest elemental particles in the universe — work.

“Without Hoffmann’s research,” says Gardiner Flange, associate professor of physics at BSB, “our understanding of quarks would remain strictly theoretical. Thanks to Hans, we now know that if you put a top quark in, and then put a top quark out, and again put a top quark in, and then shake it all about. And then if you do the Hokey Pokey, and you turn yourself around. Eureka. That’s what it’s all about.”

When asked about the future of his Nobel Prize prospects, Dr. Hoffmann said, “That’s the beauty of the Hokey Pokey. There’s always next year.”