Carpenter's Column: No sugar in the halls of Valhalla

Whatever happened to the discreet peck on the cheek? It doesn’t help that Aunt Esther is approaching 80 years old and still believes she is strong enough to wrestle professionally. In addition to pressing her ruby red lips to mine, she hoists me off the floor and presses me to her bosom like a kielbasa into an oversize bun.

Uncle Hans is a hand-cruncher and a backslapper. My imagined debut on the Grand Ole Opry is postponed further every time he clamps my guitar-pickin’ fingers in his vise-grip handshake. He could not hold my hand tighter if he was dangling over the rail at Grand Canyon. Just when I think I must scream “Uncle, uncle,” he slaps me on the back with enough force to knock a lung loose in my chest.

“Still got that cough, Tommy?” Another swack. “I tol’ ya las’ year to see a doc about it.” Then he gives me a shoulder-to-shoulder hug that could crack a walnut between my scapulae.

And so it goes all weekend. Hugs. Kisses. Swacks. Holding my aunt’s hand in the mall. Flinching as Uncle Hans punches me in the shoulder to ensure that I got the joke about the three guys who took a bus to Omaha.

When the time comes to take them to the bus station for their trip home, I do my best to hide my pronounced limp and soft-tissue injuries, and to disguise how grateful I am that their visit it is over.

And then Aunt Ethel says, “Come here, Tommy. Give me some sugar.”

