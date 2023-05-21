Dear readers, this month marks the 28th anniversary of this column. I am as shocked as you are. For those of you who remember the polished and insightful weekly columns by the late Paul Schweitzer and Judson McGehee’s weekly “Nature” pieces, my weekly contributions are as noteworthy and memorable as a garage sale classified ad.

Yet, here we are, more than two decades after President Clinton’s first term. The country was reeling from the horrors of the Oklahoma City bombing; “Braveheart” opened in movie theaters. And the internet was viewed with skepticism.

In Newsweek, February 1995, Charles Stoll wrote: “Visionaries see a future of telecommuting workers, interactive libraries and multimedia classrooms. They speak of electronic town meetings and virtual communities. Commerce and business will shift from offices and malls to networks and modems. And the freedom of digital networks will make government more democratic.

“Baloney. Do our computer pundits lack all common sense? The truth is no online database will replace your daily newspaper, no CD-ROM can take the place of a competent teacher and no computer network will change the way government works.”

I do not share this to criticize Mr. Stoll’s futuristic astigmatism. When it comes to new technologies, I am a notorious late adopter. I still think that new-fangled Velcro is just a fad, by cracky. Otherwise, why would God have invented shoelaces?

Yet here we are, in May 2023. The good and the bad continue to vie for our attention from directions and via devices not even Arthur C. Clarke envisioned.

Much of what was is no longer with us. You may recall a time when an analogy to illustrate change was the collapse of the buggy-whip manufacturing industry. Or when cars were equipped with cigarette lighters. Or when enterprising children delivered the local newspaper to our homes. You may have been one of those enterprising children.

Fortunately, despite the incessant pressure of expanding technologies and changing habits, we still have a local newspaper and a staff of dedicated professional journalists — your correspondent excluded, of course. Twenty-eight years at the kiddy table has provided me with the opportunity to observe and appreciate the long line of editors and journalists who have published this newspaper.

I pause here to pay tribute to our departed colleague Randy Wilson. I still can’t believe he’s gone.

As a citizen, I am grateful to have a local newspaper with professional journalists. Who else is going to sit through six hours of public comment on the proposed relocation of the Flagstaff Medical Center and then write a coherent story that brings the facts to readers?

Also, we are blessed to have many talented columnists whose work appears weekly like those in High Country Running, Gardening Etcetera, London Zoo. And let’s not forget to acknowledge the value of Letters to the Editor. Where else would appear a curated dialogue of differing opinions about local issues?

OK, I’ll stop. Twenty-eight years of attempting to provide you with a modicum of distracting entertainment has triggered a pang of nostalgia.

Thanks for reading.