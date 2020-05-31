Carpenter's Column: Never have so few owed so much

It is half past the hour of an afternoon. I am afraid to move. The slightest gesture on my part will suggest to my quarantine companions that the dinner hour has arrived and it is time for me to open a can of Fancy Feast and apportion it upon two plates for their dining pleasure.
I am in a corner of our living room, seated in my usual place on our loveseat. My companions are in repose. Both face me. The larger one stretches across the coffee table like a panther on a tree limb. The small one lies as if on a savanna surveying a herd of springboks, but she is watching me while the other feigns sleep.
If I stir, and I always do, both pairs of gold eyes will find my bloodshot ones and our battle of nerve will intensify.
They have been winning this battle in small increments since the quarantine began. Before the pandemic, din-din was served at 4 p.m., on the dot. As a routine, it worked for them and it worked for me. Then, slowly, ever so slowly, the dinner hour began to slip, ever so slightly, backward. Four became a quarter to four. Those eyes. They are so adorable, so pitiful, the poor things.
Gradually began the insidious decay of a once-reasonable and, dare I say, a once-proud tradition of interspecies cooperation.
I clutched the pendulum of life’s fortune from time to time and swung the dinner bell back to the old regimen, but my grip did not hold. I slowly slid down the vine of fine resolve, like a Tarzan imposter, only to dangle over an empty can of tuna paté.
Three-forty-five loosened to three-thirty. Three-thirty to three-fifteen. And so on. Thus, the erosion of one will while others grew bolder. I could barely look at myself in the glass door of the microwave. Meanwhile, my companions began assembling in my presence earlier and earlier.
Anytime I happened to move toward the kitchen, they scrampled like Spitfire pilots ahead of the Blitz and beat me to the counter. I confess, I took sport in this for a time — being housebound does distort the human spirit — but they soon tired of my deception. They stopped taking the bait. Instead, they grew more alert and watched, hedging their bets. If I did not proceed to the pantry to gather dishes and select the cuisine of the evening, they remained arrayed as before, unperturbed by my taunt.
The erosion continued. Day by day, drip by drip. I had no hope of restoring the four o’clock routine. They would not have it, or so their beautiful gold eyes led me to believe. So I waxed. I waned. I wavered. I wobbled. Were there more double-u’s with which to work I might yet press my plight more clearly.
Alas, I am cornered. They are watching my every move. I must resist, but I break again.
“Who’s ready for din-din?”
I look at my watch.
2:20 p.m.
