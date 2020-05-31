Carpenter's Column: Never have so few owed so much

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is half past the hour of an afternoon. I am afraid to move. The slightest gesture on my part will suggest to my quarantine companions that the dinner hour has arrived and it is time for me to open a can of Fancy Feast and apportion it upon two plates for their dining pleasure.

I am in a corner of our living room, seated in my usual place on our loveseat. My companions are in repose. Both face me. The larger one stretches across the coffee table like a panther on a tree limb. The small one lies as if on a savanna surveying a herd of springboks, but she is watching me while the other feigns sleep.

If I stir, and I always do, both pairs of gold eyes will find my bloodshot ones and our battle of nerve will intensify.

They have been winning this battle in small increments since the quarantine began. Before the pandemic, din-din was served at 4 p.m., on the dot. As a routine, it worked for them and it worked for me. Then, slowly, ever so slowly, the dinner hour began to slip, ever so slightly, backward. Four became a quarter to four. Those eyes. They are so adorable, so pitiful, the poor things.

Gradually began the insidious decay of a once-reasonable and, dare I say, a once-proud tradition of interspecies cooperation.