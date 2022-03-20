Carpenter's Column: My mother’s one blue suit

My mother knew poverty; my father did, too. They were children of the Great Depression. While they did not remain poor in adulthood, the memory of those difficult years tempered the pride they felt for having risen from poverty. They always knew, and they impressed on their children, that luck could change any day.

When my mother spoke of the early years of her marriage, the extent of their hard times was summed up by the “one blue suit” she owned. She spoke of it as if it still hung in her closet, covered with dry cleaner’s plastic, ready to be worn to an interview for a job she desperately needed.

Her ”blue suit” stories were tales of the mistakes and hardships of a 20-something married couple who had moved to a strange land, northern Montana, barely five years after the end of the Second World War. Hard, cold winters, long, frigid nights in rented apartments with poor heat and little furniture. Dad bouncing from job to job — lineman, mechanic, field laborer — while Mom used her one blue suit to find work as a secretary. Then yours truly came along three years later. A sickly child whose care cost more than they could afford.

Slowly, though, they made their way out of that hole they’d been digging themselves into. Another baby arrived, and then another. A little luck, maturity and opportunity intersected, and my parents were able to return to Arizona. They left poverty, in substance, behind them. But the knowledge of poverty never left them. They always made sure we kids had enough, but never too much.

Gradually, I have begun to understand how a legacy of poverty helped define my ancestry. Both sets of grandparents experienced poverty, too, but differently. My father’s parents were blown west by the winds of the Dust Bowl, landing in Phoenix where Roy worked as a citrus farmer and Ruth cleaned houses.

My mother’s parents took pride in being “territorial aristocrats.” Both sets of their parents settled in the Valley of the Sun in the latter part of the 19th century. When Dan, a Presbyterian preacher’s son, married Catherine, the daughter of a wealthy Phoenix businessman, the circumstances were such that the patriarch disapproved of the union and for several years maintained a distance from that growing family. Then arrived the Great Depression. Work was hard to come by, so mother’s family followed Dan as he worked for the state highway department until those jobs dried up, and then for the Civilian Conservation Corps. They often lived in a tent at remote locales. Outdoor cooking and outdoor plumbing, with Dan often away for days at a time.

Dear reader, I suspect that poverty is not more than one or two generations removed from your own history.

Perhaps somewhere in some closet of your past hangs one blue suit, ready to wear, a reminder of how tenuous blessings can be, and how resilient we can be when the time comes to face what confronts us.

