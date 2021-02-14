Carpenter's Column: My momma loved Statehood Day

Valentine’s Day? Not so much.
She was born in Mesa in 1929. On her mother’s side of the family, her roots reach back to The Salt River Valley before Phoenix and its grid of streets had been surveyed. She loved everything about Arizona -- the people, the history, the landscape.
Every February 14th, she would call to wish me a “Happy Statehood Day.” I would thank her and offer a “Happy Valentine’s Day” rejoinder. To which she would utter a scoff/snort/expectoration (I can still hear the sound in my head, but the English alphabet fails me when I attempt to spell it).
What’s wrong with Valentine’s Day, I would ask? She would repeat her earlier summation and then we would move on to sharing news about the weather and about who in the old hometown had been gathered to their people.
I suspect we will all go to our graves without ever truly understanding our parents. Dad? Why do you oppose unions? Mom, why don’t you enjoy Valentine’s Day?
I’ll never know why my dad opposed unions. As for my mom and her rejection of Valentine’s Day, I have some observations, but no real answers.
My mother had complicated relationships with men. It’s important to note that, were she still with us, I would not be writing this particular column.
She married young and divorced 29 years later. The split was hard on her. Over time she recovered. Eventually, she started dating. Not often, and the men she dated were friends she’d known since high school.
What’s a son to do except hope that his mother finds happiness with a good companion?
She didn’t trust gifts or professions of affection from any of her suitors. She was polite — always be polite — particularly when in receipt of a gift. But she always carried, like a plexiglass shield, a deep skepticism about every man’s true intentions. She was convinced they were all rolled up into one big intention, the tawdry burden a woman must bear.
Yet, she loved to go honky-tonkin'. Get the band to play “Kansas City” and she’d be on the floor before a gentleman could say, "May I have this dance?” Deep inside her, near the root of her soul, throbbed an urge to boogie-woogie. After the music stopped, however, the darkness at the edge of everything would seep back in between her and the man who adored her.
There is a peculiar sadness being the son of an unhappy mother. Those of you who were the child of a sad woman know exactly what I mean. I did my best to make her laugh. My childhood resembled one long standup routine, with a two-drink minimum. My act often got the laugh, but like the tissue-thin veneer of romance inspired by Valentine’s Day, mom didn’t laugh for long.