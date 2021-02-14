Carpenter's Column: My momma loved Statehood Day

She married young and divorced 29 years later. The split was hard on her. Over time she recovered. Eventually, she started dating. Not often, and the men she dated were friends she’d known since high school.

What’s a son to do except hope that his mother finds happiness with a good companion?

She didn’t trust gifts or professions of affection from any of her suitors. She was polite — always be polite — particularly when in receipt of a gift. But she always carried, like a plexiglass shield, a deep skepticism about every man’s true intentions. She was convinced they were all rolled up into one big intention, the tawdry burden a woman must bear.

Yet, she loved to go honky-tonkin'. Get the band to play “Kansas City” and she’d be on the floor before a gentleman could say, "May I have this dance?” Deep inside her, near the root of her soul, throbbed an urge to boogie-woogie. After the music stopped, however, the darkness at the edge of everything would seep back in between her and the man who adored her.