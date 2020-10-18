Carpenter's Column: Measure once and cut twice

I think it’s safe to assume that somewhere in the lower branches of my family tree, if not the trunk itself, somebody was handy with a hammer and a saw. Thanks to dear ol’ great-great-great-great-great-(Someone stop me, please!) grandpa, there’s a lot of pressure on me to demonstrate prowess with woodworking tools.

I’m sure that in the arborist’s nightmare that is my family tree there is a stout branch of skilled craftsmen, of “finish” Carpenters (and I don’t mean my distant cousins in Helsinki).

However, my knotty, sap-dripping branch is the “rough” Carpenter line. We can achieve plumb and level and square, but we’re talking fences and back steps, not cabinets and coffins.

A Cletus Carpenter is purported to have worked as an undertaker’s helper in Abilene, Kansas, in 1871. Family lore has it that Marshal Wild Bill Hickok stopped by the undertaker’s shop to inquire into the status of a coffin under construction. A flurry of law enforcement had depleted the existing inventory. Marshal Hickock had a recently secured the demise of a miscreant and was anxious to conclude the matter with a quick, affordable burial.