“Warm, ain’t it?”

That’s about as far as my father would go in acknowledging the temperature on a July afternoon in the desert. His profane prolixity knew no limit, save this. He did not utter the “H” word. He wouldn’t call a day “hot.”

I don’t know why. Chalk it up to just one of many quirks of Alvis Henry Carpenter that I carry forward on his behalf, like the gap in my teeth and how I gesture with my hands when I speak.

Hot as it has been of late (There, I’ve said it.), my thoughts turn to recollections of high school summers I spent as a lifeguard at the city pool during the summers of 1969–1971.

My former junior-high science teacher, Mr. Sullivan, managed the pool. The lifeguard staff was comprised of high school classmates. Where else can you jump in the water when it gets hot at work?

There were small motel pools in town, but only the city pool was open to everyone. The pool opened at noon, seven days a week. My mother would go home for lunch and gather up my sister and brother and drop them off to spend the afternoon at the pool.

Every day was packed with kids. There was a baby pool, a wading pool and a 25-meter pool with a sloping bottom that ranged in depth from 4 feet at the shallow end to 15 feet at the deep end.

The “Deep End” was delineated by a string of buoys on a rope across the pool where the bottom sloped precipitously downward. There were two diving boards, the low dive (1-meter) and the high dive (3-meters).

To be eligible to use the diving boards and play in the deep end, everyone had to pass a swimming proficiency test that consisted of swimming across the pool and back near the string of buoys.

While my teenage sister devoted her time to hanging out with her girlfriends on their towels on the deck, working on their tans, my brother, who was 6 years old, was determined to pass the test that would permit him to swim in the deep end.

Daily he pleaded his case to me whenever I occupied the tall chair that overlooked the deep end. Finally, I agreed to let him attempt the test. I still laugh and I cry whenever I recall his 6-year-old self making the attempt.

He struggled mightily to make it across the pool and back. I think of those lines in the poem by Stevie Smith, “I was much further out than you thought/and not waving but drowning.” Yet, he made it. He climbed out of the pool, shivering, with his arms across his chest, looking up at me for the verdict.

“You did it,” I said. He grinned the biggest grin I’ve ever seen and shuffled away, barely under the “Don’t run!” pool-deck speed limit, to join the queue at the low dive. And there he spent the rest of his hot summer afternoons.