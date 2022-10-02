Carpenter's Column: Maybe, just maybe, in a week or two

“ ... for it is written in a bye corner of the kingdom, and in a retired thatched house, where I live in a constant endeavor against the infirmities of ill health, and other evils of life, by mirth; being firmly persuaded that every time a man smiles, -- but much more so, when he laughs, it adds something to this fragment of Life.”

-- Laurence Sterne, Tristram Shandy

Good morning. Lord knows what you’ll have read already on the front page before arriving here, where the relevant — the weather report — abuts the irrelevant — this hack’s weekly column. Still, there is something that can be gained here; perhaps a smile, a laugh, maybe even a “hey honey listen to this.”

Anyway, let’s have a laugh this morning, shall we?

I was having lunch when a waiter placed a bowl of soup before me. “Are you the same waiter who took my order?”

“Yeah.”

“Are you sure?”

“Sure I’m sure,” snorted the waiter. “Why do you ask?”

“Because by now, I expected a much older man.”

Our pastor prayed to the Lord that the rich give more to the poor — and God answered half of that prayer: the poor agreed to accept.

“When it comes to giving, some people stop at nothing.” — George Jessell

I was in Phoenix recently late at night walking down a dark street from the ballpark when a woebegone stranger suddenly came out of a parking lot and stepped in front of me. “Pardon me, sir,” the man said. “Could you help out a man who’s really down on his luck? So help me, God, sir, all I have to my name is this gun.”

“There usually is an answer to any problem: simple, clear, and wrong.” — H.L. Mencken

George Moore, Irish author, was asked on his 80th birthday what accounted for his long and exceptionally healthy life.

“I have thought a good deal about that,” said Moore, “and I am convinced that both my age and my health are explained by an obvious fact: I never touched a cigarette, a drink, or a girl until I was almost 10 years old.”

The judge leaned forward and said, “Are you trying to tell this court that defendant actually strangled his wife in a disco, in front of 300 people?!”

“Yes, sir.”

“But didn’t anyone try to stop him?”

“No, sir. Everyone thought they were dancing.”

William Faulkner once got into an elaborate discussion with a guest about the difference between “like” and “love.” After the guest left, Faulkner asked a servant: “Sophie, how would you explain the difference between ‘like’ and ‘love?’”

“Well, Mr. Faulkner,” said the maid, “It’s like this: when I like ‘em, I let ‘em. But when I love ‘em, I help.”

I never knew what happiness was until I got married — and then it was too late. — Anon.

Middle age is that time of life when you think that in a week or two you’ll feel as good as ever. — Don Marquis