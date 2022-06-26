Carpenter's Column: Local researcher snubbed, seeks my help

He slouched into my office unannounced, a slender man in a seersucker suit. Said his name was Dr. Flush and he had a problem. Don’t we all. Bitsy, my secretary, left me last week to join the circus as a bearded lady. I should have let her shave at her desk.

He said he was a scientist. I paused my Sudoku. I told him I’m a columnist. I don’t solve problems. I create them.

“Big fan,” he said.

“Go on.”

“As I said, I have a problem,” said Dr. Flush.

“I thought we were talking about me.”

“I beg your pardon?” His eyes weren’t the brightest in the choir.

“Never mind. Tell me your problem.”

“I have been passed over again for the Nobel.”

“Don’t those get announced in the fall?”

“I’ve been out of the country.”

“Go on.” If Bitsy were here, she could bring me a grape soda.

“Perhaps you’re familiar with my work: Cadence variations in nocturnal latration by nonspecific canine breeds.”

I felt my eyes turning into donut holes. “Do you like donuts, doc?”

“What? Donuts? I could eat a donut.”

Bitsy, Bitsy. Where is your bearded little self when I need you? “Got no donuts, Doc. Just working up your profile. Got a favorite color? Never mind. I can’t say I’m familiar with your work.”

“It’s a remarkable bit of research.”

A yawn as big as a spinnaker was about the billow from my face. I had to get this guy out of my office. It was time for lunch and a nap.

“Doc, I don’t know what to tell you. Life is full of little disappointments. You didn’t get the big prize. Better luck next year. Agony of defeat, etc. Now, I’m a very busy fellow.”

“You don’t understand,” Color rose in his sallow features. “I want you to expose Fetterman and Glutz for the charlatans they are.”

“Doc, doc,” I said. “I can’t just go around calling a couple of guys frauds. I gotta have proof.”

He slapped a sheaf of papers on my desk. “You want proof? Here’s proof. Read the highlighted part.”

“The cadence patterns of nocturnal latration by nonspecific canine breeds have identifiable clues that facilitate non-visual identification.” I handed back the page. “So?”

He handed me a different page. “Now read this.”

“Nonspecific canine breeds can be identified by the cadence patterns of their nocturnal latration.” I shrugged.

“The first is mine. Fetterman and Glutz published the second last week in the Journal of Auditory Phenomena. Thieves.”

“So, you and these other guys can tell whose dog is barking at night. What do you want me to do about it?”

He clutched his papers close to his breast. With tears in his eyes and his throat tight with emotion, he gasped, “Tell my story. Please.”

I didn’t get up. “I’ll see what I can do.”

He left and I hit the intercom button. Old habits die hard. “Bitsy, hold my calls.” It was naptime.

Somewhere a dog barked.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0