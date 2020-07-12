Carpenter's Column: Like the poster says, 'hang in there, baby'
Carpenter's Column: Like the poster says, 'hang in there, baby'

Facing it, always facing it, that’s the way to get through. Face it.—Joseph Conrad

Adaptability to change is itself a hallmark of successful education.--Peter Hilton

Somehow our devils are never quite what we expect when we meet them face to face.—Nelson DeMille

When something goes wrong in your life, just yell “Plot twist” and move on.--Anonymous

When we learn how to become resilient, we learn to embrace the beautifully broad spectrum of the human experience.—Jaeda Dewalt

Problems are not the problem; coping is the problem.—Virginia Satir

Routine is part of coping.—Lorena Scafaria

Adaptability enforces creativity and creativity is adaptability.—Pearl Zhu

In times like these it is good to remember that there have always been times like these.—Paul Harvey

It’s not balance you need but adaptability.—Erwin Raphael McManus

Not everything that happens in your life has to hit you like a hurricane.—Joyce Rachelle

A wise man adapts himself to circumstances as water shapes itself to the vessel that contains it.--Anonymous

We can easily manage if we will only take, each day, the burden appointed to it. But the load will be too heavy if we carry yesterday’s burden over again today, and then add the burden of the morrow before we are required to bear it.—John Newton

You do learn how to cope from those who are coping.—Matthew Desmond

You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.—Margaret Thatcher

We must cut our coat according to our cloth, and adapt ourselves to changing circumstances.—William Ralph Inge

It is what it is. Isn’t that how these things always go? They are what they are. We just get to cope.—Mira Grant

Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.—Ovid

The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.—William James

The more you adapt, the more interesting you are.—Martha Stewart

To overcome difficulties is to experience the full delight of existence.—Arthur Schopenhauer

The strongest will is the will that knows how to bend.—Alice Duer Miller

Resilience is accepting your new reality, even if it’s less good than the one you had before. You can fight it, you can do nothing but scream about what you’ve lost, or you can accept that and try to put together something that’s good.—Elizabeth Edwards

Man adapts himself to everything, to the best and the worst.—Jose Ortega y Gasset

Everyone of us is a minor tragedy. Most of us learn to cope.—Elizabeth Bear

The art of life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings.—Kakuzo Okakaura

Bending beats breaking.—Betty Greene

Sometimes carrying on, just carrying on, is the superhuman achievement.—Albert Camus

Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day.—E.B. White

My barn having burned down, I can now see the moon.—Mizuta Masahide

