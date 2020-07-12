Carpenter's Column: Like the poster says, 'hang in there, baby'

Facing it, always facing it, that’s the way to get through. Face it.—Joseph Conrad
Adaptability to change is itself a hallmark of successful education.--Peter Hilton
Somehow our devils are never quite what we expect when we meet them face to face.—Nelson DeMille
When something goes wrong in your life, just yell “Plot twist” and move on.--Anonymous
When we learn how to become resilient, we learn to embrace the beautifully broad spectrum of the human experience.—Jaeda Dewalt
Problems are not the problem; coping is the problem.—Virginia Satir
Routine is part of coping.—Lorena Scafaria
Adaptability enforces creativity and creativity is adaptability.—Pearl Zhu
In times like these it is good to remember that there have always been times like these.—Paul Harvey
It’s not balance you need but adaptability.—Erwin Raphael McManus
Not everything that happens in your life has to hit you like a hurricane.—Joyce Rachelle
A wise man adapts himself to circumstances as water shapes itself to the vessel that contains it.--Anonymous
We can easily manage if we will only take, each day, the burden appointed to it. But the load will be too heavy if we carry yesterday’s burden over again today, and then add the burden of the morrow before we are required to bear it.—John Newton
You do learn how to cope from those who are coping.—Matthew Desmond
You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.—Margaret Thatcher
We must cut our coat according to our cloth, and adapt ourselves to changing circumstances.—William Ralph Inge
It is what it is. Isn’t that how these things always go? They are what they are. We just get to cope.—Mira Grant
Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.—Ovid
The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.—William James
The more you adapt, the more interesting you are.—Martha Stewart
To overcome difficulties is to experience the full delight of existence.—Arthur Schopenhauer
The strongest will is the will that knows how to bend.—Alice Duer Miller
Resilience is accepting your new reality, even if it’s less good than the one you had before. You can fight it, you can do nothing but scream about what you’ve lost, or you can accept that and try to put together something that’s good.—Elizabeth Edwards
Man adapts himself to everything, to the best and the worst.—Jose Ortega y Gasset
Everyone of us is a minor tragedy. Most of us learn to cope.—Elizabeth Bear
The art of life is a constant readjustment to our surroundings.—Kakuzo Okakaura
Bending beats breaking.—Betty Greene
Sometimes carrying on, just carrying on, is the superhuman achievement.—Albert Camus
Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day.—E.B. White
My barn having burned down, I can now see the moon.—Mizuta Masahide
