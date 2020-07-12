Carpenter's Column: Like the poster says, 'hang in there, baby'

We can easily manage if we will only take, each day, the burden appointed to it. But the load will be too heavy if we carry yesterday’s burden over again today, and then add the burden of the morrow before we are required to bear it.—John Newton

You do learn how to cope from those who are coping.—Matthew Desmond

You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.—Margaret Thatcher

We must cut our coat according to our cloth, and adapt ourselves to changing circumstances.—William Ralph Inge

It is what it is. Isn’t that how these things always go? They are what they are. We just get to cope.—Mira Grant

Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.—Ovid

The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.—William James

The more you adapt, the more interesting you are.—Martha Stewart

To overcome difficulties is to experience the full delight of existence.—Arthur Schopenhauer

The strongest will is the will that knows how to bend.—Alice Duer Miller