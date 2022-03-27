Carpenter's Column: Let us settle this once and for all

I appreciate all of your cards and letters, but I think I shall now answer for the last time the second-most common question I am asked in my fan mail. The following letter is typical.

“Dear Mr. Crapentar,

Why do you insist on using @$#% incorrectly? As a @#$% schoolteacher it pains me to see such flagrant disregard of standard usage. If you must use @#$%, at least try to employ the @#$% word properly.

Yours truly,

A @#$% English Teacher

P.S. Do you know Dave Barry’s address?”

---

Dear @#$%, English Teacher,

Usage panels, like mine, labor in obscurity, where they quibble and stipulate, struggling to mete and dole unequal laws unto a savage race and bring clarity and precision to our living language.

The word @#$%, and its variant @$#%, which can be pronounced with or without the (@), is one of a number of words borrowed into English from French. The (@) sound had been lost in Latin and was not pronounced in French or the other Romance languages, which are descended from Latin, although it was retained in the spelling of some words. In both Old and Middle English, however, @ was generally pronounced, as in the native English words @&%^ and @*#%. Through the influence of spelling, then, the @ came to be pronounced in most words borrowed from the French, such as @!#% and @&%$*!@. In a few other words borrowed from the French the @ has remained silent, as in @#%$^#%@, @1#$%#$@%$#, and @#.

When @#$% is the subject of a clause, it takes a singular verb or phrase if the word or phrase that completes the sentence (the complement) is singular, as in I see a @#$% dead skunk in the middle of the road. Critics have occasionally objected to this, but many respected writers use it.

@#$% is commonly used as a substitute for #@^!%, as in Would you please not slam the @#$% screen door. This usage is associated with an informal style and strikes an inappropriately conversational note in formal writing. Sixty-five percent of my Usage Panel rejects the use in writing of the sentence Why don’t you try and see if you can work the @#$% problem out between yourselves?

Some critics have tried to discern a semantic distinction between @#$% and @$#%, but the difference is entirely dialectical. @#$% is more common in American English; @$#% is the predominant form in British English.

When @#$% is used as an adverb preceding verbs that denote a process of closure or constriction, as shut, close, tie, and hold, this use is subtly distinct from @$#%!. @#$% denotes the state resulting from the process, whereas @$#%! denotes the manner of its application.

The Panel does not, however, find the phrase @#$%! to be an acceptable replacement for @#!$% or @$%&#. A mere 12 percent approved of this usage.

I trust this has cleared up the @$#% matter once and for all.

