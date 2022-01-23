Carpenter's Column: 'Leather Soles on Ice'

We all have our snow-shoveling techniques down cold by now. I belong to the “shove-it-until-I-can’t-lift-it” school. Last snow fall, as I burned off three mugs of coffee by shoveling the snow off my steep, north-side driveway, I tried to remember who it was who taught me how to shovel snow.

It was my ol’ buddy, Necessity, my most diligent teacher. If I didn’t shovel my driveway, I had a long walk to work. Shoveling snow is a personal matter, like shaving — You start where you start, and you finish where you finish; how you keep nose hairs in check is not the point of this column.

And like shaving, you cannot teach someone how to shovel snow. You can show them how you shovel, but they will have to learn to shovel for themselves; eventually, out of necessity, they discover how to get it done.

Which suggests a question I’ve been chewing on for a while now — what else are we supposed to know?

The practical answer is we need to know the skills necessary to survive, to find some measure of success in our endeavors, and to achieve our dreams, and to recognize that most dreams have a monetary component. But what about the non-monetary ingredients of epistemology? What is the other stuff we’re supposed to know?

Does virtue matter? Was George Bernard Shaw correct when he said, “The lack of money is the root of all evil”?

Who teaches us how to cope with a dying parent, with losing a job, with bankruptcy and scandal? What of envy, hatred, jealousy and cynicism? Are we home-schooled in these, or do we acquire them via on-the-job training?

How often should we remind ourselves that everyone is carrying a heavy load, that those loads often shift, and that anyone can stumble and fall? I believe it was Lou Holtz who said, “It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.”

Why be merciful? Because we could all use a little mercy. Why be just? Because we all want justice. Why study calculus? Because, we all — I don’t know why we should study calculus — "I’m not a rocket scientist, Jim, I’m a . . . columnist!”

Much of my life has been like walking on an icy sidewalk. It’s all I can do to keep from busting my keester. Then when I see someone else do a pratfall, I think, "Boy, I sure hope that doesn’t happen to — Whoops!" Bang.

I get back up, test the moving parts to make sure nothing’s broken, and then I act as if banging the back of my head on a concrete sidewalk is my way of staying agile. I might offer a word of caution to someone I meet, “It’s icy back there." Whether that information saves another keester is out of my control.

If I can’t know anything else, I do know this — everyone I meet is carrying a heavy load. If I can’t lighten it, at least I don’t want to add to it.

Watch your step out there, dear reader.

