Carpenter's Column: Ladies, thank you for your hospitality

I am the same age now that my father was when he died. His passing was abrupt and unexpected. Even though he had been fighting cancer for over two years and the inevitable loomed somewhere down the road, his sudden death by heart attack surprised us all.

My brother, who was with Dad when he died, reported that his last words had been directed at the nurses in the doctor’s office. Dad been feeling worse than usual. My brother, who had left grad school in Louisiana to spend time with Dad, drove him from the farm near Wikieup to see his doctor in Bullhead City. His condition was such that the doctor arranged to have Dad admitted to the hospital. He was on a gurney and being rolled out to an ambulance when he turned to the nurses, smiled, and said, “Ladies, thank you for your hospitality.”

And then he died. That was 27 years ago.

For at least two years after his death, I dreamed of him every night. He was more vivid than the ghost of Hamlet’s father. I could see him, feel his presence and smell his cologne.

Each night I would ask him, “Why are you hiding?” He never answered. Never spoke. He would just look at me with his bright brown eyes. And then I would wake up soaked in sweat and the residue of his company. I swear I had seen him and touched him.