Carpenter's Column: Ladies and gentlemen of the jury

The facts of the case are not in dispute. The defendant was the last person to see her husband alive. His disappearance coincided with a weekend do-it-yourself bathroom remodeling project that went south.
The prosecution wants you to believe that the defendant murdered her husband over a botched bathroom tile project, even though neither a body nor evidence of foul play has been presented. The prosecution’s entire case is based on hearsay and circumstantial evidence.
It has been a lengthy trial. You have been inundated with depositions and hundreds of hardware store receipts. Please, if you will, set aside the facts as the prosecutor has presented them. I want you to consider the possibility there is another, less nefarious explanation for the disappearance of the defendant’s husband.
But first, the burden of responsibility should be placed at the feet of the media. Who among us has not been enticed to tackle a home-improvement project based on a television program that reveals how professional craftsmen can afford to send their children to private schools.
“Remodel your bedroom into a replica of the Sistine Chapel, complete with frescoes, in just one weekend. We’ll be back in a minute to show you how.”
Maybe it’s a simpler project, like tiling a bathroom. Those people doing so on the television look like us. They are obviously good folks, full of enthusiasm and well nourished. As we watch them, between commercial breaks, doing all the tile tasks in a cheerful and step-by-step fashion, we begin to see our bathrooms as sub-standard, hardly better than a backwoods outhouse.
There are tasks that men and women can do together — like taking separate vacations — and there are tasks that lead to ruin— like a home-improvement project. Every home-improvement show should come with a warning.
“According to the Surgeon General, couples who attempt home-improvement projects risk divorce or homicide.”
But for a simple warning, we wouldn’t be in this courtroom today and the defendant wouldn’t be suffering a kink in her neck every time she looks at the tile in the shower stall. Such is life.
The toll of home-improvement projects on a marriage is substantial. Myron Sterling of Kenosha, Wisconsin, holds the world record for trips to a hardware store by a single individual undertaking a do-it-yourself project. The installation of a garbage disposal in his kitchen sink required Mr. Sterling to take 87 trips to the hardware store during a holiday weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Sterling have since divorced.
There can be no doubt that had the defendant and her husband not seen that tiling demonstration one listless evening, they never would have ventured down the “tile aisle” only to end up here.
In conclusion, my client is not guilty of murder. As for the whereabouts of her husband, my private investigator is pursuing a lead in Pahrump, Nevada, that will confirm that her errant spouse is very much alive, living under an assumed name, and dealing blackjack at a discount casino. A tile job gone bad will do that to a man.