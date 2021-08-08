Carpenter's Column: Ladies and gentlemen of the jury

The facts of the case are not in dispute. The defendant was the last person to see her husband alive. His disappearance coincided with a weekend do-it-yourself bathroom remodeling project that went south.

The prosecution wants you to believe that the defendant murdered her husband over a botched bathroom tile project, even though neither a body nor evidence of foul play has been presented. The prosecution’s entire case is based on hearsay and circumstantial evidence.

It has been a lengthy trial. You have been inundated with depositions and hundreds of hardware store receipts. Please, if you will, set aside the facts as the prosecutor has presented them. I want you to consider the possibility there is another, less nefarious explanation for the disappearance of the defendant’s husband.

But first, the burden of responsibility should be placed at the feet of the media. Who among us has not been enticed to tackle a home-improvement project based on a television program that reveals how professional craftsmen can afford to send their children to private schools.

“Remodel your bedroom into a replica of the Sistine Chapel, complete with frescoes, in just one weekend. We’ll be back in a minute to show you how.”