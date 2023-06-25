The facts of the case are not in dispute. The defendant was the last person to see her husband alive. His disappearance coincided with a weekend do-it-yourself remodeling project that went awry.

The prosecution wants you to believe that the defendant murdered her husband over a botched bathroom-tile project, even though neither body nor evidence of foul play has been presented. The prosecution’s entire case is based on hearsay, circumstantial evidence and a missing spouse.

It has been a lengthy trial with depositions and hundreds of hardware-store receipts. Please, if you will, set aside the facts as the prosecutor has presented them and consider the possibility there is another, less nefarious explanation for the disappearance of the defendant’s husband.

But first, it must be said that the true burden of responsibility should be placed at the feet of the media. Who among us has not been enticed to tackle a home-improvement project based on a television program; one that reveals how professional craftsmen can afford to send their children to private schools.

“Remodel your bedroom into a replica of the Sistine Chapel, complete with frescoes, in just one weekend. We’ll be back in a minute to show you how.”

Maybe it’s a simpler project, like tiling a bathroom. Those television people look just like you and me, and the defendant, except they are smiling and confident with grout. They are obviously good folks, full of enthusiasm and well-nourished. As we watch them, between commercial breaks, doing all the tile tasks in a cheerful and step-by-step fashion, we begin to realize that our own bathrooms are sub-standard, hardly better than a backwoods outhouse.

There are tasks that men and women can do together — like taking separate vacations — and there are tasks that lead to marital strife — like a home-improvement project.

Every home-improvement show should come with a warning: “May cause a divorce.”

But for the lack of a simple warning label, we wouldn’t be in this courtroom today and the defendant wouldn’t be under suspicion of murdering her devoted husband.

It is a fact that home-improvement projects strain marital relationships. Consider Myron Sterling of Kenosha, Wisconsin. He holds the world record for trips to a hardware store by a single individual undertaking a do-it-yourself project. The installation of a garbage disposal in his kitchen sink required Mr. Sterling to take 87 trips to the hardware store during a holiday weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Sterling have since divorced.

There can be no doubt that had the defendant and her husband not seen that televised tiling demonstration one listless evening, they would never have ventured down the “tile aisle” at the hardware store — only to end up here, in this courtroom.

In conclusion, my client is not guilty of murder. As for the whereabouts of her husband, my private investigator is pursuing a lead in Pahrump, Nevada, that I am confident will confirm that her errant spouse is very much alive and living under an assumed name, and dealing blackjack at a roadside casino. A tile job gone bad will do that to a man.

The defense rests.