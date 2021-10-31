Carpenter's Column: Just put your lips together and blow

I picked a lull in the conversation to remind Dad, “You said you were going to teach me to whistle today.”

Dad gave me his “later” look.

Mr. Esquibel said, “You want to learn to whistle, Tommy. Whistling is easy.” With that he tucked his tongue between his bottom lip and teeth and let loose a whistle so piercing I thought he’d break the dusty windows that overlooked the railroad tracks. “See, Tommy, you just bend your tongue like so, and blow.”

Dad said, “No, no, no. You curl your tongue tip against the roof of your mouth and blow.” He whistled a note that sounded like the call of a red-winged blackbird. Not as loud as Mr. Esquibel, but just as clear.

Like the Republican and Democrat they were, Dad and Mr. Esquibel exchanged whistles like they were debating Pacification in Southeast Asia. Passersby peered in the windows.

“I want to learn to whistle like this,” and I attempted a hissing, tuneless wolf whistle.

Mr. Esquibel beamed. “Ah, you mean like this?” And he whistled a crystalline rendition. My dad matched it. They took turns whistling to the wolves, again and again, louder and louder, as I tried to follow along.