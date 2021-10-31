Carpenter's Column: Just put your lips together and blow

I never learned how to whistle. I have the embouchure of a Scottish tavern — The Tongue and Pucker.
My Dad whistled, but never a tune. I could be playing ball in a vacant lot in the next county and hear my dad’s two-note “It’s suppertime” -- wee-wooooo. On Spam and potatoes night, I could play one more inning. If I heard the undeniable strains -- wee-woo-weeeet! -- the game was called immediately on account of pain.
I asked my Dad to teach me how to wolf whistle. Coupled with my already enthusiastic enunciation of that time-honored phrase -- "Hubba Hubba” -- this would signal my completion of the finishing-school curriculum for boys then common in rural middle schools.
When he taught me anything, he had me doing some chore at the same time. I can’t rake leaves without recalling his explanation of the birds and the bees.
“But Dad, I thought when you touch. . .”
“Keep raking.”
So, when I got him to agree to teach me how to whistle, we were at the hardware store on a Saturday morning. Every Saturday, we’d go down there so Dad could drink coffee with Mr. Esquibel and argue about politics. I had to come along. A lad can feign only so many maladies, so there I was again, idly examining the variety of nails in the rotating bins.
I picked a lull in the conversation to remind Dad, “You said you were going to teach me to whistle today.”
Dad gave me his “later” look.
Mr. Esquibel said, “You want to learn to whistle, Tommy. Whistling is easy.” With that he tucked his tongue between his bottom lip and teeth and let loose a whistle so piercing I thought he’d break the dusty windows that overlooked the railroad tracks. “See, Tommy, you just bend your tongue like so, and blow.”
Dad said, “No, no, no. You curl your tongue tip against the roof of your mouth and blow.” He whistled a note that sounded like the call of a red-winged blackbird. Not as loud as Mr. Esquibel, but just as clear.
Like the Republican and Democrat they were, Dad and Mr. Esquibel exchanged whistles like they were debating Pacification in Southeast Asia. Passersby peered in the windows.
“I want to learn to whistle like this,” and I attempted a hissing, tuneless wolf whistle.
Mr. Esquibel beamed. “Ah, you mean like this?” And he whistled a crystalline rendition. My dad matched it. They took turns whistling to the wolves, again and again, louder and louder, as I tried to follow along.
The bell over the door rang. The Widow Clack, ancient as the pyramids and whom the passage of time had rendered down to barbed wire and starched lace, stood in the doorway, hands on her hips, glaring at us. “What are you darned fools teaching that boy?” she said and stormed out.