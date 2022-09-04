Carpenter's Column: Juanita, happy birthday to you

“Change of plans,” said my ol’ buddy Lamar.

“What’s up? We can’t go fishing tomorrow?” I could use a little time in the vicinity of trout.

“I forgot,” Lamar said. “Tomorrow is Juanita’s birthday.”

I tried to be understanding. “So?”

“So,” Lamar said, “I gotta, you know, stick around the house. You know. Make the day special for her.”

I’ve known Lamar almost all my life. And Juanita? Close to half of hers. “You sure about that?”

“Mostly,” Lamar said. “After the Christmas fiasco last year, I best not run the risk.”

“You did what you were told.”

Lamar shook his head. “Here’s what I now know. When she says she doesn’t need a Christmas present, nod and smile, and then make darned sure there’s something nice for her under the tree. That’s all I’m saying.”

“OK, OK. So, did you get her a present?”

“I did. It’s in my truck. Wanna see?”

Oy. “Sure, let’s see it.” What am I gonna say? The only thing worse than Lamar not giving Juanita a gift is the gifts he tends to give. “It’s not another pleather motorcycle jacket, is it?”

He gave me a look. “No, it’s not a pleather motorcycle jacket. But, for the record, that was a cool jacket.”

“Uh-huh,” I said. “Pleather. A new vacuum cleaner? A belt? Ammunition for that little .32 pistol you gave her for your anniversary?”

“Yeah, yeah,” Lamar said, as he wrestled the bench seat forward to retrieve a big bag. “Yes, I made some rookie mistakes early on. And I never really got a handle on the girlfriend gift-buying enigma.”

He pulled a box from the bag and handed it to me. “This year will be different. This year she’s gonna love what I give her.”

I opened the box.

“Shoes?”

“What? They’re cool. It’s what she wants. We was reading the papers one Sunday morning last month and there was a style magazine highlighting women’s fashions. She held up the magazine and said to me, ‘What do you think of these shoes?’ Well, I didn’t really have an opinion from an aesthetic point of view, but they were an engineering marvel.”

“I can see that.” I pulled one out of the box. “This is quite the high-heeled shoe.”

“They call that a stiletto heel.”

I could see that, too. The heel looked a Fairbairn-Sykes Fighting knife, the kind issued to SAS operators, and just as deadly.

I sheathed the shoe; I mean, I returned it to the box. “Interesting color, too.”

“They were out of red,” Lamar said. “I decided to go with my second choice.”

“Purple.”

Lamar’s face lit up with enthusiasm. “I think it’s called ‘iridescent violet.’”

“How much?”

“You don’t wanna know.”

“That much?”

His eyes widened. “More than ‘that much.’” He gave the contents of the box one last look. He tidied one of the straps, folded the tissue paper and put the lid back on. Carefully, he slid the box in the bag and returned the bag behind the seat.

“Whaddaya think?”

All I could was shrug my shoulders.

“I should wrap it,” Lamar said. “Make it a real surprise.”