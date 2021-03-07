Carpenter's Column: Is you is or is you ain’t my simile?

On my walk today, did I see a bud taking shape at the tip of a thin branch? Did I see the protruding tip of a daffodil, and did the sight of it trigger metaphors and similes in my breast? What is with all these figures of speech poised on my lips? Shall I wax poetic about these hints of spring?

In a word, no.

The older I get, the less I enjoy metaphors and similes. Don’t get me wrong. There was a time when the whole enchilada seemed like a metaphor and life was all red, red roses and red wheelbarrows. I couldn’t watch a dog do its business without formulating a synecdoche for politics, mulling over word play like Robert De Niro ruminating in Godfather Part II; my lips moving, my hands gesturing like, like, oh, for Pete’s sake, there I go again.

Eventually, I tired of always trying to connect one thing to another. As often as not, the connections were weak; articulate, perhaps; alliterative occasionally; but in the end, the connection-making got in the way of appreciating the first thing for what it was in its essence.