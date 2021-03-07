Carpenter's Column: Is you is or is you ain’t my simile?

On my walk today, did I see a bud taking shape at the tip of a thin branch? Did I see the protruding tip of a daffodil, and did the sight of it trigger metaphors and similes in my breast? What is with all these figures of speech poised on my lips? Shall I wax poetic about these hints of spring?
In a word, no.
The older I get, the less I enjoy metaphors and similes. Don’t get me wrong. There was a time when the whole enchilada seemed like a metaphor and life was all red, red roses and red wheelbarrows. I couldn’t watch a dog do its business without formulating a synecdoche for politics, mulling over word play like Robert De Niro ruminating in Godfather Part II; my lips moving, my hands gesturing like, like, oh, for Pete’s sake, there I go again.
Eventually, I tired of always trying to connect one thing to another. As often as not, the connections were weak; articulate, perhaps; alliterative occasionally; but in the end, the connection-making got in the way of appreciating the first thing for what it was in its essence.
Like that bud on the branch. It is a bud on a branch; part of the life cycle of the bush of which the branch is a piece. I don’t even know what kind of bush we’re talking about here. Where do I go with that? This bud on a bush is a , is, uh, what? A metaphor for world peace, swirled peas or Springtime in Alaska when it’s 99 below?
I find it challenging enough to try to grasp and appreciate the complex beauty of that single bud. I don't need to obscure that beauty or dodge its complexity by contriving to imbue the thing with another meaning. “This bud is a universe, a baseball diamond of the mind, a Taco Tuesday of potentialitynesshood." (Apparently, I have Salsa Brava on the brain.)
Like all confessions, this one has consequences. I’ll have to relinquish my union membership in the IPEW (International Poets and Electrical Workers). So be it. They never fully appreciated my gift for limericks, anyway.
It’s mostly upside as far as I’m concerned. The world is a simpler place. This is this. That is that. The twain remains twain. No more pulling a groin muscle trying to stomp a square metaphor into a round . . . darn it, there I go again.
As you can see, a figure-of-speech-free existence is difficult to maintain, like sobriety in a college town. Everywhere you turn, there’s an endless pub crawl of pseudo-apt comparisons and drink specials.
The challenge is, of course, that everything is connected. There is no gap. The shoelaces of reality have been fed through every eyelet in the road-worn sneakers of our minds.
Yet, I persevere. Farewell figures of speech. Let others use them as they wish. I shall keep things simple, direct.