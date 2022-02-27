General Instructions

Note: If you are claiming the moron deduction as an employee or partner, or you are claiming this deduction on Schedule M (Form 1040), do not use Form 8830. Instead, complete the worksheet in Pub. 5587231.62 Morons in Your Own Home (Including Morons Who are Related to You by Marriage).

Purpose of Form

Use Form 8830 to figure allowable expenses for losses incurred through contact with morons on Schedule C (Form 1040) and any carryover to 2021 of contact not deductible in 2020.

Who May Deduct Expenses for Contact with Morons?

Generally, you may deduct any and all expenses that apply to the daily hazards of commerce and interpersonal communication with morons.

Specific Instructions

Part I

Lines 1 and 2

To determine the volume of moronic behavior on lines 1 and 2, you may itemize transgressions suffered, or any other reasonable method, if it accurately reflects the scope of idiocy entered on line 7.

Moronic behavior of a personal nature is not deductible.

Line 47

Enter the total number of times you were misdirected by service personnel.

Example. You have been misdirected 3 times a day for 250 days during the year. You were also misdirected on 50 Saturdays twice a day. Enter 850 on line 47.

Line 513

For intermittent contact with morons in 2020, you must prorate the number of moronic encounters. Cross out the preprinted entry on line 513. Multiply by 3 the number of days of moronic contact and enter the result.

Part II

Line 820

If the gross contact from your trade or business is with morons, enter on line 820 the number from Schedule C, line 29, plus any net gain or (loss) derived from morons and shown on Schedule D or Form 479743x.

Part III

Lines 935 Through 937

Enter the cost or other basis of your encounters with morons, or, if less, the fair market value of non-contact with morons on the date when you first wanted to choke some idiot. Do not adjust this amount for moronic conduct of a personal nature or changes in the fair market value of non-moronic behavior after the year you first became aware that some people are morons. Instead see the instructions for line 949.

Line 949

If no moronic acts were suffered after you began paying attention to your own actions, multiply line 938 by the percentage on line 939. Enter the result on line 949.

Paperwork Reduction Act Notice. We ask for the information on this form to carry out the Internal Revenue laws of the United States. The time needed to complete this form will vary depending on individual circumstances involving contact with morons and the extent of moronic conduct of a personal nature. The estimated average time: Recordkeeping: 300 min.; Learning about the law or the form: 8 years; Preparing the form: 16 hrs., 3 min.; Copying, assembling, and sending the form to the IRS: 4 hrs.

If you have comments concerning the accuracy of these time estimates or suggestions for making this form simpler, we would be happy to hear from you. See the instructions on Form 8830sq.

