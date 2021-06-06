Carpenter's Column: In the spirit of full disclosure

Before I join the two-thirds of eligible voters in Arizona who will announce their candidacy for governor, I want to clear the record. I want to avert any possibility of a scandal during the campaign. I entertain a certain predilection which could bring embarrassment and excessive public scrutiny to the people I love and who support me in my rise to power and, ultimately, world domination.
I am a cat person.
A warning to parents: The following contains frank language about what it means to be a cat person. Young people who love canines should be diverted to the comics until parents have had an opportunity to review the following content.
I was a dog person by default. We always had a dog in the family. Even as a child, however, I sensed that something wasn’t quite right. Maybe it was the licking. I’ve never gotten used to a big sloppy dog tongue slurping my glasses off my nose. Or maybe it was those nosy pokes in the groin just to say hello.
For many years I lived a lie. When I was young and single and encountered dogs on the street, I made a point to stop and greet them, particularly if their leash linked them to some voluptuous dog person of the opposite gender. The dance begins.
I bend down. “What a cute dog. I just love–SLUURRRP.”
I retrieve my glasses from my forehead and stand to wipe the lenses with my shirt. “So, I haven’t seen you—“
POKE.
And so on.
I won’t bore you with the details of the journey of self-discovery that has led to my accepting myself as a cat person. I won’t waste time or ink discussing the first time I heard someone to whisper about me, “he’s a cat person,” or how I tried to deny the truth. I can no longer live a lie.
What does being a cat person mean to me?
It means hair on my pants. It means standing in the pet food aisle squinting to read the labels of 37.5-gram packets of cat food and trying to remember whether my cats will eat whitefish. It means unused cat scratch poles and tattered couches.
It means standing on the porch late at night calling for the black one and knowing full well she sits in the shadows watching me make a fool of myself.
“Muffin, Muffin, Muffin . . .” until a neighbor screams from a bedroom window, “Good God, man, she’s not coming in!”
It means cat box duty and hairballs on the new comforter. It means feline rent payments made with half-eaten mice and trembling sparrows.
It means a hundred dollars’ worth of cat toys ignored in favor of wadded up drafts of this column.
It means I love cats.