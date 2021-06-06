Carpenter's Column: In the spirit of full disclosure

Before I join the two-thirds of eligible voters in Arizona who will announce their candidacy for governor, I want to clear the record. I want to avert any possibility of a scandal during the campaign. I entertain a certain predilection which could bring embarrassment and excessive public scrutiny to the people I love and who support me in my rise to power and, ultimately, world domination.

I am a cat person.

A warning to parents: The following contains frank language about what it means to be a cat person. Young people who love canines should be diverted to the comics until parents have had an opportunity to review the following content.

I was a dog person by default. We always had a dog in the family. Even as a child, however, I sensed that something wasn’t quite right. Maybe it was the licking. I’ve never gotten used to a big sloppy dog tongue slurping my glasses off my nose. Or maybe it was those nosy pokes in the groin just to say hello.

For many years I lived a lie. When I was young and single and encountered dogs on the street, I made a point to stop and greet them, particularly if their leash linked them to some voluptuous dog person of the opposite gender. The dance begins.

I bend down. “What a cute dog. I just love–SLUURRRP.”