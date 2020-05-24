Carpenter's Column: In the space of two hours

The definitive book on this battle is “The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors,” by Jeffrey D. Hornfischer, published by Bantam in 2004.

Between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., the undersized and outgunned U.S. ships held off the Japanese ships until Admiral Kurita, the commander of the Japanese fleet, ordered a withdrawal. There was a terrible cost.

Consider this: the largest armament aboard the U.S. ships were 5-inch guns. The Yamato had nine 8-inch guns that fired shells as large as a man and weighed 3,000 pounds. When the shooting stopped, five U.S. Navy ships had been sunk: USS Hoel (DD-533), USS Johnston (DD-557), USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE-423), USS Gambier Bay (CVE-73). The USS St. Lo (CVE-63) was sunk an hour later in the first successful kamikaze attack of the war. The Japanese lost three cruisers.

Hornfischer writes: “Of the dead there were far too many. Among Taffy 3’s ships the Hoel suffered the worst, with 267 dead out of a crew of 325. The Johnston lost 184 out of 329, the Samuel B. Roberts had 90 dead out of 224, and the Gambier Bay lost 131 men out of about 900.” The St. Lo lost “114 out of a 900-man complement.”



Oblivious as I was then, I am oblivious no longer, at least not to this bit of history. And so it goes.

It is good to have at least one day to reflect on the sacrifices made by others. And monuments help. As for those at rest on the bottom of the ocean, what can we say except “We will remember.”

