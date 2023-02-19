A glove, you say? A black glove? Small. Leather. Let’s have a look. Which hand? The right? Oh, the other right. Here’s one. And another. No, two quite the same. Does this one match? No? Here. Help yourself. Just ring the bell when you’re finished.

Me? Not much. Just the usual. I’ve got some things to do in the back. What’s that? Have I ever lost anything? You mean, like a glove? Sure, I’ve lost gloves, mittens.

Not as often now as I did when I was a kid. My mother resorted to attaching “idiot strings” to my mittens and threading them through both coat sleeves. I still lost mittens.

Now that you mention it, I have no idea why we call it the Lost and Found Department. It’s a cardboard box I keep over there in the corner. Stuff gets lost; some of the lost stuff gets found here. Somebody finds a scarf on the floor, or a shoe, keys maybe. Once, somebody brought in a $20 bill. Guy found it on the floor in one of the aisles. Didn’t pocket it.

He brought it here. I was on the clock.

Guy comes up to the counter, right where you’re standing, and shows me the bill. He says, “I found this in the salty-snack aisle.”

I’m looking at him and I’m looking at Andrew Jackson, and I’m thinking to myself, "What do you want me to do with it?" So, I say to him, “What do you want me to do with it? Are there any identifying marks on the bill that might prove ownership should someone come here looking?”

The guy gives the bill the once-over and shakes his head. He says, “I dunno. I don’t see nothing identifiable, ‘cept maybe how it was folded up. I just figure somebody folds up a bill like that doesn’t gotta wallet. If they don’t gotta wallet, chances are good it’s gonna pinch like a turtle bite when they find they lost 20 dollars. Maybe they’ll do some backtracking. Maybe ask around. Maybe end up here.”

He offered me the bill. It was kinda new. It looked like it had been folded into a series of triangles, but that was it. Nothing to distinguish it from its cousins in my till.

The whole thing made my scalp itch. So, there I was scratching my head and wincing at the dilemma.

“Maybe you oughta just keep it,” I says. “You know, finders keepers.”

“What?” he says, “This is Lost and Found, isn’t it?”

“Yeah,” I says, looking up at the sign and down at the box on the counter. “But come on, man, do you really think somebody who lost a 20 is going to come to Lost and Found?”

He shrugged. “If they do, and it’s here, how cool will that be?”

He had me there. I took the bill, put it in an envelope and put the envelope in the box.

I returned the Department of Lost and Found to the corner. As for the double sawbuck, it’s there if somebody comes looking for it.