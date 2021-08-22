Carpenter's Column: In small increments over time

What’s the old saying? All prayers are answered; sometimes the answer is no. For the fellow of a certain age, whose faith has ebbed and flowed across the years, but whose gratitude has never diminished, he cannot but wonder about the power of prayer. Whether it is Grace spoken over a meal, or an invocation at the beginning of a great and important undertaking, his faith is such that, if the answer is no, he’s learned to assume there’s a good reason, even if he doesn’t see it.

But when the answer is yes, what then? The rain comes, for example, and then keeps on coming. Both my cup and the banks of the Rio runneth over.

“Lord, it’s me again. Thanks for everything, especially that benign mole, and the recent rains. The gazillion quenched sunflowers that line the path I walked today nodded to me, “Whazzup.”

But I can see black rainclouds have hidden the Peaks. Lightning strikes and rolling thunder fill the sky. Please, please make it stop raining. If not completely, maybe perhaps tighten the spigot a smidge to ease the flooding. I know, I know. I was darned persistent about asking for rain. And thank you for answering my prayer. I saw ferns in the woods. Ferns! But, for my friends and neighbors it’s too much. Amen.”

Who knows what works or why? All I know is, I prayed for rain.

