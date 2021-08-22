Carpenter's Column: In small increments over time

Well, this is a little awkward. A few months ago, I began praying for rain. Not like a drought-stricken Dust Bowl farmer on my knees in a desiccated wheat field, but like a guy watching nineteen parched pine trees wither in his yard while the world’s largest Ponderosa pine forest gradually turns into millions of giant matchsticks.
Then all this flooding happens. Friends across town are stacking sandbags and fighting flood water and mud pouring through the streets and alleys and overflowing the banks of the Rio de Flag. Unbelievable.
So, I’m watching all this unfold and I’m thinking to myself, I prayed for rain. I prayed sincerely and often. I prayed with modest expectations, asking for something more than a spritz but less than the Johnstown Flood. I prayed for rain to fall in proportion like that in which I prefer my luck—in small increments over time.
But my invocations presumed a moderation that did not factor in the cumulative effect of other prayers of similar intent. The consequent cloudbursts would have inspired Noah to shout, “All aboard! Shem, where are the unicorns?”
The rain fell, as my father would have described it, bowdlerized here for genteel consumption, like “a bovine micturating on a sandstone slab.”
Then there’s that little voice in my head that says, “Poppycock. Prayer had nothing to do with it. It’s cause and effect. Weather patterns, the jet stream, burn scars, climate change, science, science, science. Whew! Like a kid who accidently shoots a hole in the ceiling of his parents’ living room without hurting anyone, having my prayers subsumed by science takes a load off.
What’s the old saying? All prayers are answered; sometimes the answer is no. For the fellow of a certain age, whose faith has ebbed and flowed across the years, but whose gratitude has never diminished, he cannot but wonder about the power of prayer. Whether it is Grace spoken over a meal, or an invocation at the beginning of a great and important undertaking, his faith is such that, if the answer is no, he’s learned to assume there’s a good reason, even if he doesn’t see it.
But when the answer is yes, what then? The rain comes, for example, and then keeps on coming. Both my cup and the banks of the Rio runneth over.
“Lord, it’s me again. Thanks for everything, especially that benign mole, and the recent rains. The gazillion quenched sunflowers that line the path I walked today nodded to me, “Whazzup.”
But I can see black rainclouds have hidden the Peaks. Lightning strikes and rolling thunder fill the sky. Please, please make it stop raining. If not completely, maybe perhaps tighten the spigot a smidge to ease the flooding. I know, I know. I was darned persistent about asking for rain. And thank you for answering my prayer. I saw ferns in the woods. Ferns! But, for my friends and neighbors it’s too much. Amen.”
Who knows what works or why? All I know is, I prayed for rain.