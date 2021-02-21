Carpenter's Column: In search of the first guffaw

It is a not-unpleasant consequence of advancing age that the seasoned intellect is induced to contemplate First Things — a first word, a first step, a first kiss, a first shredded-beef taco. The universe is nothing but First Things.

AARP doesn’t promote this, but one of the blessings of accumulated years is the time available now to ponder. An afternoon pondering First Things is not an idle pursuit (unless the kitchen needs titivation while a load of laundry lingers in the dryer). Chores will keep; we have pondering to do.

About what First Thing, then, should we ponder? How about the First Laugh. It seems reasonable to assume that somewhere in the distant past an early ancestor laughed out loud for the first time. What triggered it? Was it a neanderthal ancestor of Buster Keaton performing a bit of slapstick by firelight at the back of the cave? I’m not a paleoanthropologist, nor do I play one on TV, so I can only opine atop a shaky foundation of ignorance and assumption (Perhaps if this writing gig doesn’t work out, I can run for political office).