You’re never alone on Valentine’s Day, if you’re near a lake and have bread.—Mike Primavera

If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?—Lily Tomlin

—-

Last week I was in the post office. I noticed a middle-aged, balding man standing at the counter methodically placing “Love” stamps on bright pink envelopes with hearts all over them. He then took out a perfume bottle and sprayed the scent all over the envelopes. My curiosity got the better of me, so I walked up to the guy and asked him what he was doing. He said, “I’m sending out one thousand Valentine cards signed, ‘Guess who?’”

“But why?” I asked.

“I’m a divorce lawyer,” he said.

—-

You can’t put a price tag on love, but if you could, I’d wait until it goes on sale.—Hussein Nishah

Did you hear about the new “divorced” Barbie doll on sale now? It comes with all of Ken’s stuff.—Unknown

Marriage is like the army. Everyone complains but you’d be surprised by the number that re-enlist.—James Garner

An archaeologist is the best husband a woman can have; the older she gets, the more interested he is in her.—Agatha Christie

Love is like a backache. It doesn’t show up in the X-rays, but you know it’s there.—George Burns

I married for love, but the obvious side benefit of having someone around to find my glasses can’t be ignored.—Cameron Esposito

What’s the definition of mixed emotions? Watching your mother-in-law back off a cliff in your new car.—Unknown

Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner.—Jerry Seinfeld

—-

Last week I went to my dentist because I felt something wrong in my mouth. Dr. Holliday examined me and said, “That new upper plate I put in for you six months ago is eroding. What have you been eating?”

I said, “Doc, all I can think of is that about four months ago my wife made some asparagus and put some stuff on it that was delicious ... Hollandaise sauce. I loved it so much I now put it on everything — meat, toast, fish, vegetables, everything.”

“Well,” said Doc Holliday, “that’s probably the problem. Hollandaise sauce is made with lots of lemon juice, which is highly corrosive. It has eaten away your upper plate. I’ll make you a new plate, and this time use chrome.”

“Why chrome?” I asked.

“It’s simple,” Dr. Holiday said. “Everyone knows that there’s no plate like chrome for the Hollandaise.”

—-

Love is a fire. But whether it’s going to warm your heart or burn down your house, you can never tell.—Joan Crawford

Before you marry someone, first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they really are.—Will Ferrell

I wanted to make Valentine’s Day very special, so I tied my boyfriend up. And for three solid hours, I watched whatever I wanted on TV.—Tracy Smith