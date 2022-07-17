Carpenter's Column: In a galaxy far, far, far away

It must have been 1961 or early 1962. We were living in a rented two-story house in Havre, Montana. On a bookshelf in the dining room sat a model of a Mercury-Redstone 3 rocket and it’s launch gantry. My father had assembled the model kit. It was intricate and colorful — the red gantry, the white rocket and the black Mercury capsule — and was something I could look at, but not touch.

My father and I shared a fascination with the space program. Back then, a boy could write to NASA for information about anything space-program related, and he would receive in the mail reams of information and diagrams, for free. I had binders filled with information about rockets and astronauts and space stuff.

For me, it was all about the astronauts and flying in space. For my dad, too, there was the “space cowboy” mystique, but he was also intrigued by the practicalities of design and engineering, fabrication and testing, and the science behind it all. We paid close attention to all the missions, Mercury, Gemini and Apollo.

I paid scant attention to the space probe missions. Data? Images? Machines without astronauts aboard? Pshaw. You call that space exploration? You may as well look at the pyramids of Egypt through a View-Master.

Here I am some 60years later, looking at the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and I can feel that old thrill again. To see for the first time, galaxies and stars never seen before; my goodness, it’s like looking over the edge of Grand Canyon or swimming in the middle of the ocean. I think I’m falling or being pulled down by an undertow. Holy Mackerel there, Andy!

Galaxies 13 billion light-years distant?

For goodness sake, Pioneer 10, launched in 1973 and now in interstellar space, will reach the nearest star Proxima Centauri, a mere 68 light-years from the sun, in two million years. Will there be anybody here at home by then?

Kevin Schindler, my columnist colleague, is a much better writer to communicate the magnitude and complexity of the JWST to our readers, and I always look forward to what he has to share. I, hack that I am, can only respond this way.

One night down at the farm, Dad and I were sitting on the back porch. It was a moonless night, clear and mild. We’d had a good day in the orchard and in the fields. We’d eaten a delicious dinner and were settled down in comfortable chairs to enjoy a cold beverage on a summer evening. We weren’t talking much, just enjoying the glow of tired muscles, and the unarticulated love between a father and his adult son.

I pointed out to him the Summer Triangle (thanks to Dr. Hall’s Intro to Astronomy class years earlier).

“Here’s something interesting,” I said. “That one there, Vega? The star light we’re seeing took 25 years to reach our eyes.”

I can still see the light in Dad’s eyes as he grasped the concept. I can imagine his look upon seeing the JWST images of today.