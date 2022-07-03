Carpenter's Column: If you’re wondering who’s in charge around here

“We’re here to ask permission,” my father said, as we rolled to a stop at a ranch house on the east side of the Big Sandy River.

“Permission for what?”

“I’m going to re-route the road that cuts across the farm so that it runs along northern fence line instead.”

“Who do you ask about that?”

He gave me that look. “When we’re inside, take off your hat and be polite.”

We parked beside four pickup trucks beneath a huge cottonwood. A million leaves rattled on a slight breeze.

A pair of yellow labs waddled out from beneath the porch wagging their tails. I scratched their ears while they wiggled and grinned. Dad knocked on the screen door. A tiny red-haired lady opened the door.

“Hello, Mrs. Houser,” my dad said. “This is my oldest boy, Tom.”

Her dentures and bright eyes gleamed at me. “Well, how nice of you both to stop by for a visit. Please, won’t you come in?”

We followed her into the kitchen. The smell of coffee and baking bread made my stomach growl. Mrs. Houser asked us to take a seat at the kitchen table across from three other women of her vintage.

Mrs. Houser introduced everyone as she poured us tall glasses of cold, sweetened iced tea. They were all the widows of ranchers. Their men died early from hard work and harder living, leaving them behind to run their ranches and to watch the grandkids.

I sat quietly drinking my iced tea and watching the dogs at the screen door while my father and the women talked about wells and eggs and the price of beef. About how the copper mine across the mountains was buying water rights from failing farms. I heard talk of tomatoes and alfalfa.

In no time at all, it seemed to me, Dad said, “Well,” tapping my thigh with his ball cap, “we better get moving. Thank you for the tea.” We stood before the seated ladies, who smiled and nodded. Mrs. Houser followed us to the back door. She thanked us again for coming.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t offer you a slice of bread,” she said to me. “I’m afraid that ol’ oven of mine is a slow one.”

We thanked her again for her hospitality and crossed the yard back to the jeep. The dogs followed and accepted one more scratch each behind their ears.

“What about the road?” I asked. “Weren’t you going to ask them for permission?”

“I got it.”

“You did? When? I didn’t hear any talk at all about it and I was right there.”

He gave me that other look. “Every place, big or small, has its version of those ol’ girls sitting at the kitchen table. They don’t hold public office and they make no claim to power. They just live in the world and take care of it as best they can. They’re the glue that holds things together. Sometimes, it’s not what you ask for that counts; sometimes, it’s who you ask and how.”

Happy Independence Day! Hope to see you at the parade!

