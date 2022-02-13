Carpenter's Column: If I had an opinion, I’d give it to you

There’s a reason this column isn’t located on the editorial page. It’s a simple reason, really, and both of my loyal readers and my barber know what it is: I don’t know what I’m talking about. Just because I’m allotted this tablespoon of ink each week doesn’t guarantee that I have a clue about anything important. Affordable housing crisis? Mayoral race? Sure, I have some thoughts, some observations, perhaps even a bon mot or two, but do I have a clue? Not a chance.

Oh, to be an opinion writer; to opine, to judge, to surmise, to channel Inspector Clouseau and ask: “Do you have a license to your monkey?”

Not that being clueless is bereft of virtue. As I advance in, well, shall we say, as I am seasoned by time’s relentless passage (“He needs more cumin”), what I know for sure about the turn of events becomes less relevant with the passing hours.

My primary upper-body workout has devolved to multiple reps of shoulder shrugs. “And One, beats me, and Two, beats me, and three. . . .”

Just as well that I keep my opinions to myself. I’m wrong more often than I’m right. Just ask my wife. You should look elsewhere for opinions on Ukraine, on microplastics, on Kale. Well, hold on a minute. I’ve held my tongue regarding Brussels sprouts, but Kale? It’s a selection at the salad bar at Hade’s buffet, just to the left of okra and lentil soup.

If I had an opinion, and I don’t, I would say this about local politics. The mayoral race should be particularly interesting this year. We are blessed with three worthy opponents vying for the honor of serving between the hammer and the anvil of council and constituencies. One can only wonder why anyone would put themselves in that position. With developers doing the “affordable-housing” bait-and-switch and council members buying into it, while out-of-town donors sponsor council-seat campaigns, a lively election scenario is forthcoming.

Was that an opinion? Oops. I apologize. I don’t have an opinion. Honest. I’m just a guy wearing a red foam nose while he writes. That and a bathrobe and a comfy pair of Christmas slippers.

What do I know? I watch reruns of Hogan’s Heroes. I only attempt the easy Sudoku. I never win at Scrabble or Gin Rummy. I’m lefthanded but prefer to use right-handed scissors.

Do these revelations inspire confidence in me as a political observer? Frankly, they don’t inspire me. All I know is, Flagstaff politics is not slow-pitch softball; it’s hardball, with people throwing heaters at your head, brushing you back from the stance you’ve taken.

Like I said, if you’re looking for an opinion, you won’t find one here and you won’t find this column has moved to the editorial page. I like it right here, with the weather report nearby. It soothes me when the sunny-day icons beam down upon my seasoned visage. It’s like I’m at the beach, basking in the sun, without an opinion in sight.

