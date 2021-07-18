Carpenter's Column: I reflect upon my most recent failure

The specifics of that which I failed at are of little consequence now that I have admitted to myself that I failed with this particular project. I am relieved, frankly, to finally let this project sink out of sight. I had been keeping it afloat like a man bailing out his boat.
A relentless, invisible leak kept rising to my ankles; yet, I kept bailing, unwilling to admit to myself it was foundering. Every day, more bailing. Then, gradually, less bailing, and more staring with debilitating disappointment. The truth was rising and the project sinking until I finally realized it was time for Tommy to let it go.
So, I stepped out of the project and waded ashore where I watched it sink out of sight. Technically, I filed the sheaf of papers in the cabinet marked “Might Have Been.”
And then, surprise, surprise, I had been released. Once I accepted failure I was relieved. Suddenly I was free to focus on other projects. I could patch the hole where I have been banging my head against a wall in my office. I won’t tell you how much time I wasted trying to make that thing work. (Really, Tom? How slow a learner are you?”) My psyche still rings with the tinnitus of determination that is my default mantra, “Don’t give up. Never give up. You’ll find a way.”
Well, this time, I didn’t find a way. The following perspectives might have helped me but for all my effort bailing out the boat.
