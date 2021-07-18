 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carpenter's Column: I reflect upon my most recent failure
0 comments
CARPENTER’S COLUMN

Carpenter's Column: I reflect upon my most recent failure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carpenters Column

The specifics of that which I failed at are of little consequence now that I have admitted to myself that I failed with this particular project. I am relieved, frankly, to finally let this project sink out of sight. I had been keeping it afloat like a man bailing out his boat.

A relentless, invisible leak kept rising to my ankles; yet, I kept bailing, unwilling to admit to myself it was foundering. Every day, more bailing. Then, gradually, less bailing, and more staring with debilitating disappointment. The truth was rising and the project sinking until I finally realized it was time for Tommy to let it go.

So, I stepped out of the project and waded ashore where I watched it sink out of sight. Technically, I filed the sheaf of papers in the cabinet marked “Might Have Been.”

And then, surprise, surprise, I had been released. Once I accepted failure I was relieved. Suddenly I was free to focus on other projects. I could patch the hole where I have been banging my head against a wall in my office. I won’t tell you how much time I wasted trying to make that thing work. (Really, Tom? How slow a learner are you?”) My psyche still rings with the tinnitus of determination that is my default mantra, “Don’t give up. Never give up. You’ll find a way.”

Well, this time, I didn’t find a way. The following perspectives might have helped me but for all my effort bailing out the boat.

If at first you don’t succeed, destroy all evidence that you tried. — Fahnestock’s Rule of Failure

No one is completely unhappy at the failure of his best friend. — Groucho Marx

The shortest distance between two points is a downward spiral. — Murphy’s Law of Topology

The great advantage of being in a rut is that when one is in a rut, one knows exactly were one is. — Enoch Arnold Bennett

No job is too small to botch. — Hylton’s Rule

Experiments should be reproducible . . . they should all fail in the same way. — Law of Continuity

If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done? — George Carlin

Success doesn’t teach as many lessons as failure does. — Jay Samit

I failed to make the chess team because of my height. — Woody Allen

To err is human; to forgive, infrequent. — Franklin Adams

If your project doesn’t work, look for the part you didn’t think was important. — Biondi’s Law

If you are attempting the impossible, you will fail. — Anonymous Murphy’s Law

Murphy’s Law only fails when you try to demonstrate it. — Another Axiom to Murphy’s Law

Success is a public affair; failure is a private funeral. — Rosalind Russell

To err is human . . . and to blame it on a computer is more so. — Robert Orben

Under certain circumstances, urgent circumstances, desperate circumstances, profanity provides a relief denied even to prayer. — Mark Twain

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)