Carpenter's Column: I only laugh when it hurts

“. . . for it is written in a bye corner of the kingdom, and in a retired thatched house, where I live in a constant endeavor against the infirmities of ill health, and other evils of life, by mirth; being firmly persuaded that every time a man smiles, but much more so when he laughs, it adds something to this fragment of Life.”–Laurence Sterne, Tristram Shandy

Hey, it’s Sunday morning. Another beautiful autumn day. Lord knows what you’ll have read on the front page before reaching this one, where the relevant — local and national weather — abuts the irrelevant — this hack’s weekly column. Still, perhaps, there is something that can be gained here; a smile, a laugh, maybe even a “Hey, honey, listen to this.” Anyway, let’s share a laugh this morning, you and me.

I was having lunch when a waiter placed a bowl of soup before me. “Are you the same waiter who took my order?”

“Yeah.”

“Are you sure?”

“Sure, I’m sure,” snorted the waiter. “Why do you ask?”

“Because by now, I expected a much older man.”

Our pastor prayed to the Lord for the rich to give more to the poor and God answered half of that prayer: the poor agreed to accept.