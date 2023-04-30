When a man tells you he got rich through hard work, ask him: ‘Whose?’—Don Marquis

Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance?—Edgar Bergen

Here’s why you can’t have a day off. There are 365 days available for work in a year. There are 52 weeks per year, of which you already have two days off each weekend, leaving 261 days left for work. Since you spend 16 hours each day away from work, that accounts for 170 days. There are 91 days available for work. You spend 30 minutes per day on breaks. That accounts for 23 days each year, leaving 68 days available for work. You spend on hour a day for lunch. That accounts for another 46 days per year, leaving 22 days available for work. You spend two days per year on sick leave, leaving 20 days available for work. You take nine holidays per year, leaving 11 days available for work. You take 10 vacation days each year, leaving one day left for work. No way you’re taking that day off.

—Unknown

It is not book learning young men need, nor instruction about this and that, but a stiffening of the vertebrae which will cause them to be loyal to a trust, to act promptly, concentrate their energies, do a thing — carry a message to Garcia.

—Elbert Hubbard

One of the symptoms of an approaching nervous breakdown is the belief that one’s work is terribly important.—Bertrand Russell

The sweat of hard work is not to be displayed. It is much more graceful to appear favored by the gods.

—Maxine Hong Kingston

Getting fired is nature’s way of telling you that you had the wrong job in the first place.—Hal Lancaster

It’s not the hours you put into your work that counts, it’s the work you put into your hours.—Sam Ewing

Live neither in the past nor in the future, but let each day’s work absorb your entire energies, and satisfy your widest ambition.—Sir William Osler

Anyone can do any amount of work provided it isn’t the work he is supposed to be doing at the moment.

—Robert Benchley

I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.—Thomas Jefferson.

Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.—Theodore Roosevelt

We work in the dark — we do what we can — we give what we have. Our doubt is our passion, and our passion is our task. The rest is the madness of art. —Henry James

Count the day lost whose low descending sun views from thy hand no worthy action done.—Unknown

Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don’t turn up at all.

—Sam Ewing

Meanwhile/let us cast one shadow/in air or water.—Maxine Kumin

Break’s over, Carpenter. Back to work.

Close Basis Flagstaff senior Alexa Hartman dolls out high-fives Friday morning as she and her fellow graduates participate in the Senior Parade. The class of 44 students walked the halls in caps and gowns while the rest of the students cheered them on. For an online photo gallery and video of the procession, visit azdailysun.com. BASIS Flagstaff Hosts Senior Parade Basis Flagstaff senior Alexander Mazza dons his cap and gown with friends Alina Skrocki and Casey Costelloe in the senior lounge Friday morning as he and his fellow graduates prepare for the Senior Parade. The class of 44 students walked the halls in caps and gowns. The Basis Flagstaff Yeti gives high-fives Friday as it leads the 2023 senior class through the school. The senior class of 44 students walked the halls in caps and gowns as part of the Senior Parade as the rest of the student body cheered for them. The 2023 senior class of Basis Flagstaff marches through the school Friday morning during their parade. Basis Flagstaff senior Weston Caputo dolls out high-fives Friday morning as he and his fellow graduates participate in the Senior Parade. The 2023 senior class of Basis Flagstaff marches through the school beneath a tunnel of hands Friday morning during their parade. Alex Cohen Gray of Basis Flagstaff describes the route the 2023 senior class will take through the school Friday morning during their parade. The 2023 senior class of Basis Flagstaff pose for photos in the lunch room of the school Friday. Gallery: Basis Flagstaff puts on Senior Parade Basis Flagstaff seniors walked the halls amid cheers during their parade Friday. Basis Flagstaff senior Alexa Hartman dolls out high-fives Friday morning as she and her fellow graduates participate in the Senior Parade. The class of 44 students walked the halls in caps and gowns while the rest of the students cheered them on. For an online photo gallery and video of the procession, visit azdailysun.com. BASIS Flagstaff Hosts Senior Parade Basis Flagstaff senior Alexander Mazza dons his cap and gown with friends Alina Skrocki and Casey Costelloe in the senior lounge Friday morning as he and his fellow graduates prepare for the Senior Parade. The class of 44 students walked the halls in caps and gowns. The Basis Flagstaff Yeti gives high-fives Friday as it leads the 2023 senior class through the school. The senior class of 44 students walked the halls in caps and gowns as part of the Senior Parade as the rest of the student body cheered for them. The 2023 senior class of Basis Flagstaff marches through the school Friday morning during their parade. Basis Flagstaff senior Weston Caputo dolls out high-fives Friday morning as he and his fellow graduates participate in the Senior Parade. The 2023 senior class of Basis Flagstaff marches through the school beneath a tunnel of hands Friday morning during their parade. Alex Cohen Gray of Basis Flagstaff describes the route the 2023 senior class will take through the school Friday morning during their parade. The 2023 senior class of Basis Flagstaff pose for photos in the lunch room of the school Friday.