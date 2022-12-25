Carpenter's Column: I’m dreaming of a beige Christmas

I grew up in the Arizona desert. We never had a white Christmas. We had snow on occasion, but that rare delight never coincided with Christmas Day. The city budget for snow removal was 20 bucks. It paid for a public works guy to swing by the mayor's house and clear his windshield.

December in the desert is bereft of the bright colors of springtime. All the flowers and grasses have paled and stiffened above ground. The cold desert wind stirs the stalks against the light-brown backdrop of bajadas and basaltic hills. What color there is blurs and blends into a shade of beige.

It’s a shame, too, because the colors of the blooming desert are perfect for the Christmas season. Who needs mistletoe when we could kiss beneath sprigs from a verdant palo verde? What brighter red is there than that found in the blossoms on the ocotillo, or happier yellow than that in the blossom of a prickly pear cactus?

This is my 69th Christmas. Memory has a way of compressing images, and all my past Christmases have faded into an odd category of memory. If pressed, I could do the math to pinpoint the Christmas of a specific addition or subtraction — the first Christmas with my son, the first Christmas without my father, without my mother. Otherwise, one Christmas resembles the others.

Except one.

I don’t know why this memory persists, but it remains as bright as a strand of tinsel.

It is early on a warm Christmas afternoon. That’s another quality of a beige Christmas — warmth. There’s nothing quite like sitting outside after Christmas dinner enjoying the sunshine and an azure sky.

Dad and I are out in the street in front of our house. We’re tossing a football back and forth. It is brand new, with snow-white laces and a rough nubby hide. The sun is high above us and we’re in shirtsleeves. That Christmas Dad had gone all out with decorations, including a 20-foot pole erected so that at night from a distance our house glittered like a two-story palace.

Dad and I are tossing the ball back and forth, back and forth — me with my earnest quest for the perfect spiral, he with his stiff-shouldered toss. I thought his throws surprisingly awkward at the time but understand the hitch in his toss now when I play catch to my grandson.

That’s it. That’s the memory: the word “Wilson” gyrating across the blue sky, Dad's smile, the warmth of the sun, the joy of unconditional love.

All my Christmas memories spring from that smallest of moments in a life of almost 70 years, that infinitesimal incident in my long life. It is not the new football. It’s not the decorations, the dinner, the confluence of families. For me, and perhaps for you, too, dear reader, I think the spirit of Christmas truly arrives in the recollection of one resonating moment of love and acceptance, when what is most important to our spirits is loving and being loved.

Merry Christmas and happy Hanukkah, dear readers.

Close 1 of 5 Longest Night Flagstaff Shelter Services Executive Director Ross Schaefer talks to participants during a longest night ceremony Wednesday in Heritage Square. The event saw 14 candles lit, one for each of the 13 people in our community who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and a 14th candle for those who died and are unknown. Longest Night Kaitlin Rieg, left, and BB Ortega stand behind a row of candles during a longest night ceremony Wednesday night in Heritage Square. Fourteen candles were lit at the event, one for each of the 13 people in our community who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and a 14th candle for those who died but are unknown. Longest Night Miranda Sweet, a member of the Flagstaff City Council, left, and Jamie Whelan, center, stand vigil Wednesday night during a longest night ceremony in Heritage Square to remember the 13 community members who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and all of those who died facing housing insecurity and remain unknown. Longest Night Lt. Charles Hernandez from the Flagstaff Police Department stands vigil Wednesday night during a longest night ceremony to remember those who died in our community while experiencing housing insecurity in 2022. Longest Night Kaitlin Rieg, left, and BB Ortega light candles during a longest night ceremony Wednesday night in Heritage Square. Gallery: Longest night event takes place in downtown Flagstaff People gathered in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday night for a longest night event. Fourteen candles were lit at the event, one for each of the 13 people in our community who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and a 14th candle for those who died but are unknown. 1 of 5 Longest Night Flagstaff Shelter Services Executive Director Ross Schaefer talks to participants during a longest night ceremony Wednesday in Heritage Square. The event saw 14 candles lit, one for each of the 13 people in our community who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and a 14th candle for those who died and are unknown. Longest Night Kaitlin Rieg, left, and BB Ortega stand behind a row of candles during a longest night ceremony Wednesday night in Heritage Square. Fourteen candles were lit at the event, one for each of the 13 people in our community who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and a 14th candle for those who died but are unknown. Longest Night Miranda Sweet, a member of the Flagstaff City Council, left, and Jamie Whelan, center, stand vigil Wednesday night during a longest night ceremony in Heritage Square to remember the 13 community members who died during 2022 while experiencing housing insecurity and all of those who died facing housing insecurity and remain unknown. Longest Night Lt. Charles Hernandez from the Flagstaff Police Department stands vigil Wednesday night during a longest night ceremony to remember those who died in our community while experiencing housing insecurity in 2022. Longest Night Kaitlin Rieg, left, and BB Ortega light candles during a longest night ceremony Wednesday night in Heritage Square.