Carpenter's Column: I’ll have the ham and cheese on rye

I am in the middle of a fast at the moment, the prelude to a blood draw scheduled for later this morning. Nothing to worry about, dear reader. Just a taste test of my humor soup to insure all the ingredients that constitute the me of me continue to be adequately apportioned.

My appointment is at 10:30 a.m. Presently, the time is 6:43 a.m. The earlier time slots have been scooped up. So, I have avoided going anywhere near the kitchen and my emergency stash of Oreos in my desk is depleted. I fear not for I am not hungry. However, merely as a thought experiment, I am contemplating eating a leg off my chair. Maybe not the entire leg. Perhaps just a small bite; a nibble, really, nothing substantial enough to skew the test results.

I attempt to distract my hunger (I had tacos 12 hours ago) by diving into an internet search engine to find out about this thing called blood testing. Blood types were identified in 1901 by an Austrian Physician and Immunologist Karl Landsteiner. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for his work.

Here we are 120 years later and I’m going to have eight collection tubes of blood drawn in order to locate constituent ingredients of the Mulligatawny stew that is my sanguinity.