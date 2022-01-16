Carpenter's Column: I gots money on my mind

We were so poor we had to eat dough for breakfast and sit out in the sun for lunch!—Unknown

A one-dollar bill met a twenty-dollar bill and said, “Hey, where have you been? I haven’t seen you around very much.”

The twenty-dollar bill said, “I’ve been hanging out at the casinos, went on a cruise, did the rounds on the ship, then back to the U.S. for a while, went to a couple of baseball games, to the mall, that kind of stuff. How about you?”

The one-dollar bill said, “Oh, you know. The same ol’ stuff . . . church, church, church.”

The best way to teach your kids about taxes is by eating 30% of their ice cream.—Bill Murray

This guy walked into a toy store to get a Barbie doll for his daughter. He asked the clerk, “How much is Barbie?”

The clerk said, “We have Barbie Goes to the Gym for $19.95, and Barbie Goes Shopping for $19.95, and Barbie Goes to the Beach for $19.95, and Barbie Goes Nightclubbing for $19.95, and Divorced Barbie for $265.00.”

The guy said, “Wait a minute. Why is Divorced Barbie so much more expensive?”

The clerk replied, “Divorced Barbie comes with Ken’s house, Ken’s car, Ken’s boat, and Ken's furniture.”

A father is someone who carries pictures in his wallet where his money used to be.—unknown

Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit.—George Carlin

After years of putting money into a savings account, a wife tells her stay-at-home husband the good news. “Honey, we’ve finally got enough money to buy what we started saving for in 1979.”

Her husband blushes with giddy excitement. “You mean a brand-new Cadillac?”

“No,” says his wife. “A 1979 Cadillac.”

Acquaintance, n.: A person whom we know well enough to borrow from, but not well enough to lend to.—Ambrose Bierce

I have never been in a situation where having money made it worse.—Clinton Jones

Little Johnny is always teased by other boys at school for being stupid. Whenever they make fun of Johnny, the other boys will offer him a nickel or a dime, and Johnny always takes the nickel. One day after Johnny takes the nickel, Johnny’s friend, Billy, pulls him aside and asks, “Johnny, don’t you know that a dime is worth more than a nickel, even though the nickel is bigger?”

Johnny grins and says, “Sure, I do, but they’ll stop doing it if I take the dime. So far I’ve made 20 bucks!”

Economists report that a college education adds many thousands of dollars to a man’s lifetime income — which he then spends sending his son to college.—Bill Vaughn

Money is not the most important thing in the world — love is. Fortunately, I love money.—Jackie Mason

I know it’s often been said that money won’t make you happy and this is undeniably true, but everything else being equal, it’s a lovely thing to have around the house.—Groucho Marx

