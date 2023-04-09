Well, if the 3-inch-diameter hole in my MDX siding is an indicator, then that’s how much wood a woodpecker pecks when a woodpecker picks a place to peck ... pickled peppers, anyone?

The hole is located above our second-floor bedroom window. We’d heard his depredations over the last couple of months. Bapbapbapbap.

“Here’s a knocking indeed,” said the Porter in “Macbeth,” but, I said, “It’s that @#$% bird again,” and threw open the window to scare it away.

And so, the late winter passed. Whoever was closest to the scene of the crime flinged?, flanged?, flunged? open the window to startle the pileated vandal from its misdeeds.

For its part, the woodpecker had grown so enamored of our little drama that it shortened its flight to the pine branch nearest his excavation site and barely out of my reach. There it would perch, head in profile, while we chastised, we threatened, we cursed.

Even the threat that I might resort to a pellet gun did not induce flight or apology. Rather, the woodpecker stiffened his profile as if to say, “You talk a good game, old man, but you don’t even own a pellet gun.”

Curse the bird. I was, definitely, maybe, perhaps, almost going to resort to violence, but I called my ol’ buddy Lamar instead.

“I don’t own a pellet gun, either,” he said, “but I got a ladder and I can repair the hole. No problem.”

Bless his pea-pickin’ heart. He’s always been more comfortable on a ladder than me. If you need a guy at the foot of the ladder holding ‘er steady, I’m your man. The higher I am off the ground, the more fixated I am that I might replicate Galileo’s research on gravity.

We untied his ladder from the roof of Juanita’s Subaru.

“Where’s your truck?”

“In the shop.”

“Again?”

Lamar nodded. “I made the mistake of talking about a big paycheck within earshot of it.”

We laid his ladder down in the backyard and looked up at the hole.

“You know it’ll come back.”

I nodded. “What do you suggest I do?”

Lamar kept looking up. “Plan A? Pellet gun.”

“Plan B?”

“We’ll hang something shiny from the eave,” Lamar said. “That should keep it away.”

There we were staring up at the hole like we were figuring out what to order for lunch at Wildflower, when a white-crested nuthatch flew to the hole and disappeared inside.

It poked its striped head out and looked down at us with a glare that said, “Get off my lawn.”

We looked at each other and then up at the hole, slowly processing our surprise.

“Do you hear that?” Lamar said.

“What? Wait. Chirps?”

“She has a nest up there,” Lamar said.

“And babies.”

The momma nuthatch, agitated by our attentions, flew out and back a couple times, then settled at the entrance to her Airbnb and glared at us.

“What do you want to do?” Lamar asked.

I shrugged. “What’s another month or so?”

“And the woodpecker?”

“You got me.”