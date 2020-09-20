Carpenter's Column: How I got where I am today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once every year, the boy scouts in my hometown teamed up with city and county officials and spent the day learning firsthand about government. Wearing my scout uniform to high school was a small price to pay.

We gathered in the assembly hall to meet the government person whose “job” we would have for the day. I had big dreams of being with the mayor, or the fire chief, or the chief of police. There would be ordinances passed, sirens tested.

Mr. Chas P. Feeble introduced himself to me as the Assistant Deputy Director of Public Works. He wore a white short-sleeved dress shirt with a beige tie and khaki pants. He carried a mechanical pencil and a miniature slide rule in a pocket protector that bore an auto-supply logo on the flap. His steel-toed black shoes were polished but did not shine.

All morning, we rode around in his city pickup. We passed city hall, the fire station and the police station. I envied the lucky ducks who were passing ordinances and testing sirens.

From what I could tell, if there was an open trench anywhere in town, it was Mr. Feeble’s job to look into every trench and talk to the men digging them. Mr. Feeble had a lot to say about trenches and underground utilities. He smiled as he talked. I tried to smile as I tried to listen.