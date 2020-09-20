Carpenter's Column: How I got where I am today

Once every year, the boy scouts in my hometown teamed up with city and county officials and spent the day learning firsthand about government. Wearing my scout uniform to high school was a small price to pay.
We gathered in the assembly hall to meet the government person whose “job” we would have for the day. I had big dreams of being with the mayor, or the fire chief, or the chief of police. There would be ordinances passed, sirens tested.
Mr. Chas P. Feeble introduced himself to me as the Assistant Deputy Director of Public Works. He wore a white short-sleeved dress shirt with a beige tie and khaki pants. He carried a mechanical pencil and a miniature slide rule in a pocket protector that bore an auto-supply logo on the flap. His steel-toed black shoes were polished but did not shine.
All morning, we rode around in his city pickup. We passed city hall, the fire station and the police station. I envied the lucky ducks who were passing ordinances and testing sirens.
From what I could tell, if there was an open trench anywhere in town, it was Mr. Feeble’s job to look into every trench and talk to the men digging them. Mr. Feeble had a lot to say about trenches and underground utilities. He smiled as he talked. I tried to smile as I tried to listen.
His office occupied a corner of a large metal barn across from the Little League fields. The place smelled of oil and machinery. Men worked on heavy equipment. Sparks flew in the shadows and somebody somewhere was beating the heck out of a piece of pipe.
Blueprints and graphs and safety notices and dust covered the walls of his office. Stacks of binders and pads and thick rolls of plans covered his desk. Arrayed on a dusty shelf were several framed photographs of his family. From what I could tell, he had 50 kids.
Mr. Feeble tilted back in his chair with his hands behind his head and his feet on the only open corner of his desk. “What do you think?” he asked. “Boring, right?”
“Well, sort of, I guess.”
“Bet you’d rather be riding around with the fire chief.”
“Well—”
He gave me a big toothy grin. “So would I. But not everybody gets to be the fire chief, and not everybody gets to be in the spotlight. What everybody does get is a chance to do good work. It might not seem like much, but it’s my job to make sure those trenches we visited today are where they’re supposed to be and as deep as they’re supposed to be. I’m proud of the work I do, even if the end result is invisible. Someday, if you’re lucky, you’ll be proud of the work you do, too.”
I heard a siren in the distance. Uh-huh, I thought.
“You’ll see.” Mr. Feeble looked at his wristwatch. He grinned and winked. With a slap of his hands he said, "What do you say we go grab some lunch.”
