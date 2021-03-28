Carpenter's Column: Here’s why the rock squirrel can stay

A rodent had taken up residence beneath my front lawn. Its telltale tailings had taken over my yard. The household majority favored extermination. After all, they argued, all my hard work transforming a pile of rock into a lawn shouldn’t be destroyed by a ground squirrel or mole, or whatever the little devil was.
I refused to do it. Here’s why.
Caring for someone with cancer can make you do crazy things to try to stay sane.
I can’t recall which round of chemotherapy my father was undergoing at the time, but suffice it to say, there were enough that now, 28 years later, they have blurred into one tense recollection of anguish and frustration.
It was afternoon on a warm spring day. Dad was asleep in his recliner. Earlier, we sat together at the kitchen counter while I cleaned his chest catheter. We hadn’t talked except to make sure I did the task thoroughly. By the time I put everything away, Dad had fallen asleep in his “golf-watching chair.” I went outside and rested my forearms on the fence and a foot on the bottom rail.
The late afternoon light at the farm always had a special quality. Perhaps it was the long shadows reaching out to the east and the fragrance of the warm, soft desert air. I thank God that I can still see it, feel it, smell it. I inhale deeply even now as I write.
Everything was slipping away, falling apart. My weekly trips to the farm weren’t enough. Two hundred pistachio trees needed pruning. Irrigation ditches were clogged. A section of barbed wire fence sagged to the level of inconsequence. And jackrabbits, by the dozens, had the run of the pasture.
Jackrabbits. Devouring the green pasture where the cattle grazed. Where were the coyotes when you needed them?
No matter. I would take care of the problem. I went into the house. I stood beside Dad until I was sure he was still breathing, then I went to the gun cabinet and retrieved the .22 rifle with the telescopic sight. I took a box of shells from the cabinet above the washing machine.
Back at the fence, I loaded the rifle while I counted 23 jackrabbits. At the first shot, all the rabbits looked up, but none ran. The sound wasn’t that much different than that of a hammer hitting a corrugated-steel barn roof.
It took me 10 minutes to kill every jackrabbit in that pasture.
Dad called out from the back porch. “Gather them up,” he said, “and chuck them over the fence. They’ll be gone by morning.” He steadied himself on the door jam and went inside.
With the rifle in one hand, I carried the rabbits by their ears one at a time and tossed them over the fence in a heap.