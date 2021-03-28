Carpenter's Column: Here’s why the rock squirrel can stay

A rodent had taken up residence beneath my front lawn. Its telltale tailings had taken over my yard. The household majority favored extermination. After all, they argued, all my hard work transforming a pile of rock into a lawn shouldn’t be destroyed by a ground squirrel or mole, or whatever the little devil was.

I refused to do it. Here’s why.

Caring for someone with cancer can make you do crazy things to try to stay sane.

I can’t recall which round of chemotherapy my father was undergoing at the time, but suffice it to say, there were enough that now, 28 years later, they have blurred into one tense recollection of anguish and frustration.

It was afternoon on a warm spring day. Dad was asleep in his recliner. Earlier, we sat together at the kitchen counter while I cleaned his chest catheter. We hadn’t talked except to make sure I did the task thoroughly. By the time I put everything away, Dad had fallen asleep in his “golf-watching chair.” I went outside and rested my forearms on the fence and a foot on the bottom rail.