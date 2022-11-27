Carpenter's Column: Here’s to all the truck-drivin’ mommas

Editor’s note: A version of this column appeared on Dec. 1 2013.

“Six days on the road and I’m going to make home tonight.”—lyrics by Earl Green and Carl Montgomery

The holidays remind me how little I knew my mother. Let’s say that a different way. I knew her the way a son knows his mother. She was the nurturer and the disciplinarian. It was she who taught me to read. She was my cook, my laundress, and she was the rock to which I clung whenever I was tempest tossed.

But Barbara, the woman, I really didn’t know her. She had many friends, some of whom she had known since grade school. Those friends were all strong women and loyal to each other when the chips were down.

During those rare occasions when I would find myself in their company, they were always gracious and kind toward “Barby’s oldest,” but I sensed that, even as an adult male, they saw me as they saw their own adult offspring, always, eternally, a child.

Theirs was an exclusive club. The membership comprised solely of women my father referred to as “tough old broads.” And they were tough. Margaret Thatcher tough. Iron fist, velvet glove tough. Tempered by love and loss, they were survivors carrying handbags, with graves to tend, who looked at life’s challenges with a steely eye and arched brow.

So, I was surprised when my mother, late in her life, mentioned in passing that she had always wanted to be a truck driver.

“Really?” I said. “You mean a delivery truck driver?”

“No,” she said. “I wanted to drive a big rig.”

“Why on earth would you want to drive one of those huge trucks?”

Mom said quietly, “The freedom.”

I missed that, what she said about freedom. My imagination had taken the onramp onto the Interstate of the Absurd. I imagined my mother living a C.W. McCall song, behind the wheel of a “Kenworth pulling logs.”

Hers would have been the tidiest rig on the road. Nary a fingerprint on the rearview mirrors. Her fingernails buffed and polished as she downshifted to make the grade, her immaculate white Keds working the clutch and the accelerator with the confidence of a jitterbug champion.

Her boon companion, Slasher, the orange Tabby on work release from Hades, would be curled up in the passenger seat. Her sleeper would be appointed in baby-blue highlights with a scent diffuser and a Hope and Crosby movie in the DVD player. She would have seven pillows. There would be a doily on the fire extinguisher and a dish of lemon drops in the cupholder.

She would eat radishes for dinner at the truck stop diner and she would put up her hair before retiring for the evening. She would let Slasher out of the truck to wreak his brand of havoc until she called him back in for the night.

But that freedom thing. I missed that.

I would do everything I could to give it to her now.