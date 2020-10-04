Carpenter's Column: Here is my immigrant story

I am a digital immigrant. I was born in the analog world more than 30 years before the internet was discovered. I loved my homeland and did not want to leave. I loved my Olympia Manual Portable typewriter. I loved carbon paper, new typewriter ribbons, staplers and goldenrod paper.

I would be there still, but my analog world began to shrink, like a glacier, like a low island in the Pacific Ocean. There was no need for my skills with an X-Acto knife and no place to sharpen my pencils. Like a buggy-whip maker, I had to leave my old world behind and venture forth into this strange, unpredictable land and start over.

I washed ashore on the edge of the internet, ignorant and alone. I didn’t speak the language. User interface? Universal Resource Locator? What is this thing, a “file folder” that can’t be retrieved from a file cabinet? Where are the file cabinets, anyway? Save As? Save what as what? Breadcrumbs? PDF? Personal display of friendship?

I’m supposed to touch and squeeze a mouse to move the “cursor?” Ick.

What do you mean there are no longer two spaces after a period? How can that be? That is ridiculous. Are you savages? Where I come from there are always two spaces after a period. Yes, I said it: where I come from.

Where am I and how did I get here?