Carpenter's Column: Here is my immigrant story

I am a digital immigrant. I was born in the analog world more than 30 years before the internet was discovered. I loved my homeland and did not want to leave. I loved my Olympia Manual Portable typewriter. I loved carbon paper, new typewriter ribbons, staplers and goldenrod paper.
I would be there still, but my analog world began to shrink, like a glacier, like a low island in the Pacific Ocean. There was no need for my skills with an X-Acto knife and no place to sharpen my pencils. Like a buggy-whip maker, I had to leave my old world behind and venture forth into this strange, unpredictable land and start over.
I washed ashore on the edge of the internet, ignorant and alone. I didn’t speak the language. User interface? Universal Resource Locator? What is this thing, a “file folder” that can’t be retrieved from a file cabinet? Where are the file cabinets, anyway? Save As? Save what as what? Breadcrumbs? PDF? Personal display of friendship?
I’m supposed to touch and squeeze a mouse to move the “cursor?” Ick.
What do you mean there are no longer two spaces after a period? How can that be? That is ridiculous. Are you savages? Where I come from there are always two spaces after a period. Yes, I said it: where I come from.
Where am I and how did I get here?
Slowly, however, I have become naturalized. I have picked up the language and I can communicate with digital natives. For the most part they have been a patient people, willing and able to help me update my password. They even sent me an e-vite to join them for Thanksgiving.
So, I am here now, working in the digital landscape like a field hand watching others drive the tractors while I harvest bits of data from pivot tables.
It is good work, if you can get it. Otherwise, you work as an outcast along the fringes of the worldwide web. No computer. No smartphone. No YouTube videos. You pay your utility bill in person or you use an envelope and a stamp.
I don’t even pay with cash much anymore. It seems every time I do pay with cash, the cashier has to break open a coin roll to give me exact change. It’s like a gavel being struck: “Guilty, you Luddite.”
I turn to my fellow travelers in line behind me. “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury,” I say, “of what am I guilty? It is legal tender.” A youth looks up from his smartphone and says, “I don’t know what legal tender is, but you remain unassimilated, Pops. Get with the program.”
“I beseech thee!” I seek a kind face in the queue to no avail. “I am one of you now. I have a Netflix subscription. I have a router.”
“Here’s your change, sir,” the clerk says as she spills uncounted coins into my sweaty palm. I pick out two coins and place them in a little dish beside the cash register.
“Thank you,” I say. “Keep the pennies.”
