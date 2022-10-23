Carpenter's Column: Her name was Ruth Boye Jones

“More than 600 Coastwatchers served in Australia, New Guinea and the Pacific Islands during World War II. They included RAAF, AIF, RAN, one WRAN (Women’s Australian Naval Officer) ... .—The Coastwatchers: Operation Ferdinand and the Fight for the South Pacific, by Eric A. Feldt

She was born in Sydney, Australia, in 1891. She married in 1919 and moved with her husband to the island of Vanikoro in the Solomon Islands in 1928. Her husband managed a timber operation, and she worked in the office helping her husband with administrative tasks. They had two sons. The boys spent the school year in Sydney.

In 1940, with start of the war in Europe, the man who operated the company radio on the island volunteered for the Royal Australian Air Force. Before leaving, he trained Ruth on how to use the radio to broadcast thrice-daily weather reports that were vital to shipping and aircraft in the area. He promised her that his replacement would be sent to the island in a few weeks.

His replacement never came. In 1941, the Japanese entered the war. The Australian government advised all citizens to return home ahead of the Japanese advances in the region. Her husband was determined to stay on Vanikoro and take care of the timber company’s assets. Ruth stayed with her husband.

Meanwhile, the dispersed network of Coastwatchers, code name Ferdinand (after the children’s story by Munro Leaf), was under constant threat of discovery and disruption. Most Coastwatchers, including Ruth, were civilians. If caught they would be treated as spies. Efforts were made to assign commissions to the Coastwatchers in the hope that the rules of the Geneva Convention might provide some protection if any were captured. Ruth received an honorary commission as a third officer in the Women’s Royal Australian Navy Service (WRANS). Her uniform was delivered by parachute. Thirty-eight Coastwatchers died during the war.

Their radios had a range of 400 miles for voice, 600 miles for Morse code. Consequently, much of the intelligence gathered about enemy ship traffic and aircraft had to be relayed among Coastwatchers to reach headquarters. The equipment was bulky, heavy and required the help of indigenous allies to hide. Ruth and her husband hid their radio equipment in the jungle in the mountains above the timber camp. The car battery that powered the gear had to be recharged using a gas-powered generator back at the timber camp.

Ruth’s weather reports included information about enemy activity. Her reports were invaluable to the Allies during the Battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942. So highly regarded were her contributions that Admiral Halsey paid a visit to Vanikoro to personally thank her. In her oral history in the digital archive of the National Museum of the Pacific War, she recalled, “We appreciated that special occasion.”

She was 54 years old when the war ended. She died in 1990, at the age of 99, the only female Coastwatcher of the war.